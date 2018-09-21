#RELEASEHONEYDAMNIT

the new album from ROBYN

October 26, 2018

Konichiwa Records / Interscope Records

In 2012, during the first season of her popular television series “Girls,” show creator and Robyn super-fan Lena Dunham featured “Dancing On My Own” in a crucial point in the storyline. The song placement re-ignited interest in the track which had been released two years earlier. In late 2016, Lena contacted Robyn and asked if she would consider creating a song specifically for the show’s final season. Already working on new music, she agreed, and sent some ideas to Dunham. She picked a song, and the first incarnation of “Honey” was introduced to the world.

Over the next two years, Robyn experimented with softer sounds and ideas and brought in Metronomy’s Joseph Mount. She also worked with long-time collaborator Klas Åhlund, Adam Bainbridge (a.k.a. Kindness), Mr. Tophat and Zhala, putting it all together in studios in Stockholm, London, Paris, New York and Ibiza.

In February, 2018, a curious and impatient fan asked her on Twitter, “Who decides your album release date?” Robyn responded:

Earlier this summer, Robyn released “Missing U,” the first taste of Honey, alongside a poignant short film about the power of music. She performed the track and some of her most beloved hits at BBC Radio 1’s show in Ibiza, and hosted her own party at the legendary Pikes.

Antsy for more music, and already familiar with the “Girls” song, her fans started demanding that she #RELEASEHONEYDAMNIT. Continuing to play the tease, Robyn, in a Red Bull panel with friend and collaborator Kindness, took on the mantra herself, shouting “Release ‘Honey’ Damnit!” at the end of the interview.

At last, Robyn has decided. Honey will be released

on October 26, 2018 via Konichiwa Records / Interscope Records.

According to her, the album is:

“this sweet place, like a very soft ecstasy. Something that’s so sensual, and so good. I danced a lot when I was making it. I found a sensuality and a softness that I don’t think I was able to use in the same way before. Everything just became softer.”

Robyn is the 21st century’s pop oracle:

Capturing that Robyn feeling:

Across five studio albums and a career spanning twenty-three years, she’s accumulated four UK top ten singles, five Grammy nominations, hundreds of millions of streams, and created some of the most memorable songs of the past two decades, including “Dancing On My Own,” “Call Your Girlfriend,” “Hang With Me” and the #1 “With Every Heartbeat.”

“A master of her craft” – i-D

“The modern pop world is shaped in her image” – NME

“2018 needs Robyn” – The Guardian

“A long-awaited return” – The FADER

“eight years since Body Talk cemented her cult legend, Robyn has released a song so fundamentally her, it almost makes you forget how long she left us wanting more” – Pitchfork

