RACHEL PLATTEN ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM WAVES
OUT OCTOBER 27, AVAILABLE TO PRE-ORDER TODAY
NEW ALBUM TRACK “PERFECT FOR YOU” AVAILABLE TODAY
Multi-platinum, award-winning pop star Rachel Platten has announced the release of her brand new album Waves, available everywhere Friday, October 27 via Columbia Records. Pre-order the album today and receive Rachel’s new song “Perfect For You,” which Entertainment Weekly excitedly calls a “dance-able tell-off” and “irresistible jam.” See below for album tracklisting.
Rachel shares: “I loved making this album, I’ve never felt so free creatively. I wrote all of these songs without getting in the way, and I just let whatever needed to come through me just come. I worked out a lot of heavy stuff on some of the songs and cried on my piano at 3 a.m. some nights, but I also woke up some days and jumped into the ocean and felt amazing and just wanted to write songs I could dance to. This album is raw and it’s emotional, but it’s also fun and sweet and it’s real. It’s honestly just all of me and I am so damn proud of it.”
Rachel spent the last year writing and recording Waves in Los Angeles, working with top songwriters and producers including Ryan Tedder, Stargate, Jason Evigan, Ian Kirkpatrick, Nate Cyphert, Mitch Allan and Jon Levine. The majority of the album was recorded at the famed Village Studios in Los Angeles and all 13 tracks were co-written by Rachel.
“Perfect For You”-a brightly honest yet hopeful track Rachel wrote about every day insecurities she still faces-follows the release of single “Broken Glass,” which TIME raves is “another sharply produced pop jam,” while USA Todayhails it “a shimmering dance track.” The music video for “Broken Glass” was directed by Allie Avital and features champion female bicyclists from around the globe, watch HERE.
Waves follows the success of “Fight Song,” a song that touched millions of people around the world with its empowering and resilient message of never giving up. “Fight Song” is certified 3x Platinum and has gone on to sell more than four million downloads worldwide; the single topped countless radio and iTunes charts around the globe before being succeeded by Rachel’s Platinum certified hit, “Stand by You.” Rachel’s Gold-certified, major label debut album Wildfire was released by Columbia Records in 2016. The singer has won several awards, including the 2016 Daytime EMMY Awards for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Talk Show/Morning Program for her television debut performance of “Fight Song” on Good Morning America.
Waves Tracklisting:
1. Perfect For You
2. Whole Heart
3. Collide
4. Keep Up
5. Broken Glass
6. Shivers
7. Loose Ends
8. Labels
9. Loveback
10. Hands
11. Fooling You
12. Good Life
13. Grace
