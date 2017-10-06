RACHEL PLATTEN ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM WAVES OUT OCTOBER 27, AVAILABLE TO PRE-ORDER TODAY NEW ALBUM TRACK “PERFECT FOR YOU” AVAILABLE TODAY

Rachel Platten has announced the release of her brand new album Waves, available everywhere Friday, October 27 via Columbia Records. Pre-order the album today and receive Rachel's new song "Perfect For You," which Entertainment Weekly excitedly calls a "dance-able tell-off" and "irresistible jam." See below for album tracklisting.

Rachel shares: “I loved making this album, I’ve never felt so free creatively. I wrote all of these songs without getting in the way, and I just let whatever needed to come through me just come. I worked out a lot of heavy stuff on some of the songs and cried on my piano at 3 a.m. some nights, but I also woke up some days and jumped into the ocean and felt amazing and just wanted to write songs I could dance to. This album is raw and it’s emotional, but it’s also fun and sweet and it’s real. It’s honestly just all of me and I am so damn proud of it.”

Rachel spent the last year writing and recording Waves in Los Angeles, working with top songwriters and producers including Ryan Tedder, Stargate, Jason Evigan, Ian Kirkpatrick, Nate Cyphert, Mitch Allan and Jon Levine. The majority of the album was recorded at the famed Village Studios in Los Angeles and all 13 tracks were co-written by Rachel.

“Perfect For You”-a brightly honest yet hopeful track Rachel wrote about every day insecurities she still faces-follows the release of single “Broken Glass,” which TIME raves is “another sharply produced pop jam,” while USA Todayhails it “a shimmering dance track.” The music video for “Broken Glass” was directed by Allie Avital and features champion female bicyclists from around the globe, watch HERE