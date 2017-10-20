Rachel Platten announces exclusive shows

SET TO PERFORM ON THE TODAY SHOW ON OCTOBER 27

Rachel Platten has announced an exclusive run of shows in select markets next month in support of her new album Waves, available everywhere on Friday, October 27. These shows, sponsored by the women's intimates and apparel brand, Aerie, will kick off on November 6 in Boston. Rachel will also perform at intimate venues in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Tickets for the dates are limited and go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10 AM local time. Visit here for more information.

“Writing this record reminded me of how I used to feel when I was just playing with friends on a small stage for the love of it,” Rachel said. “I’m so excited to return to some of those stages — it’s going to be special.”

To celebrate the release of Waves, Rachel will return to The TODAY Show to perform as part of the Citi Concert Series. Fans can catch the outdoor performance live from Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, October 27.

Waves features 13 tracks that were all co-written by Rachel, including the powerful single “ Broken Glass ” and the recently released track “ Perfect For You .” Pre-order the album today and receive the bewitching song “ Collide .” Rachel spent the last year writing and recording Waves in Los Angeles, working with top songwriters and producers including Ryan Tedder, Stargate, Jason Evigan, Ian Kirkpatrick, Nate Cyphert, Mitch Allan and Jon Levine.

Waves follows the success of “Fight Song,” a song that touched millions of people around the world with its empowering and resilient message of never giving up. “Fight Song” is certified 3x Platinum and has gone on to sell more than four million downloads worldwide; the single topped countless radio and iTunes charts around the globe before being succeeded by Rachel’s Platinum certified hit, “Stand by You.” Rachel’s Gold-certified, major label debut album Wildfire was released by Columbia Records in 2016. The singer has won several awards, including the 2016 Daytime EMMY Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Talk Show/Morning Program for her television debut performance of “Fight Song” on Good Morning America.

Show Dates:

11/6 Boston, MA Sonia’s

11/7 New York, NY Rockwood Music Hall

11/16 Los Angeles, CA Peppermint Club

11/20 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

Waves Tracklisting:

1. Perfect For You

2. Whole Heart

3. Collide

4. Keep Up

5. Broken Glass

6. Shivers

7. Loose Ends

8. Labels

9. Loveback

10. Hands

11. Fooling You

12. Good Life

13. Grace

“The new music shows off more adventurous sides of the New York native” – USA Today

“Her sophomore album, Waves (out October 27) is the rawest and most vulnerable we’ve ever seen her.” – Glamour

“‘Broken Glass’ follows in the uplifting path of ‘Fight Song,’ another sharply produced pop jam whose every line leans into her image as torchbearer for women’s empowerment.” – TIME

ABOUT AERIE

Aerie is bras, undies, swim, active wear and more for every girl. Designed in sizes 30AA to 40DD, Aerie is committed to making all girls feel good about their real selves, inside and out. No retouching, ever. Always #AerieREAL. Let the real you shine.™ For more information, please visit www.aerie.com.