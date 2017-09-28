P!NK releases title track “Beautiful Trauma”

UPCOMING SEVENTH STUDIO ALBUM DUE OUT OCTOBER 13TH

P!NK releases the title track, “Beautiful Trauma” today (October 13th via RCA Records. Fans who pre-order the album will receive “What About Us” and “Beautiful Trauma” instantly. “Beautiful Trauma” was written by P!NK and Jack Antonoff and produced by Antonoff. To see what she said about the track and album click International pop iconreleases the title track, “” today ( Click Here To Listen). The track is the second to be released from her highly anticipated seventh studio album due outvia RCA Records. Fans who pre-order the album will receive “What About Us” and “Beautiful Trauma” instantly. “Beautiful Trauma” was written by P!NK and Jack Antonoff and produced by Antonoff. To see what she said about the track and album click here and here

The first single, “What About Us,” has over 100 million streams worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 26 markets, Top 5 in 36 markets and Top 10 in 48 markets on the day of release. Rolling Stone called the track “…an emotional dance floor anthem packed with pounding drums and a gorgeous array of synths,” while Variety said its “…an aching ballad with a soaring chorus that shows off the singer’s powerful range.”

On October 14th, P!NK is set to perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. In August, P!nk received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 Video Music Awards.

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released six studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 42 million albums, over 75 million singles, over 2.4 million DVDs worldwide and has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1). In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards, one Daytime Emmy Award, three Billboard Music Awards, six MTV Video Music Awards, two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards and was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013. She has sold out arenas all over the world, made her acting debut in Lionsgate’s Thanks for Sharing and released a side project with singer/songwriter Dallas Green entitled You+Me. Last year, P!NK released “Just Like Fire” from Walt Disney Studios’ feature film Alice Through The Looking Glass. The track was #1 on the Adult Contemporary Chart for 6 consecutive weeks and has over 155 million views of the music video. P!NK was featured on Kenny Chesney’s “Setting The World on Fire,” marking her first #1 on the Country Airplay Chart and Hot Country Songs Chart. The track also received a 2017 Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group performance earning P!NK her 18th Grammy nomination.

P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: Make a Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks, Human Rights Campaign and No Kid Hungry. She was formerly a spokesperson for COVERGIRL and remains on the UNICEF team as an Ambassador.

