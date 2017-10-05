P!NK announces ‘Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018’

DATE
CITY
VENUE
03/01/18
Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena
03/03/18
Wichita, KS
INTRUST Bank Arena
03/05/18
Tulsa, OK
BOK Center
03/06/18
Lincoln, NE
Pinnacle Bank Arena
03/09/18
Chicago, IL
United Center
03/12/18
St. Paul, MN
Xcel Energy Center
03/14/18
St. Louis, MO
Scottrade Center
03/15/18
Kansas City, MO
Sprint Center
03/17/18
Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
03/18/18
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
03/20/18
Toronto, ON*
Air Canada Centre
03/23/18
Montreal, QC*
Bell Centre
03/25/18
Detroit, MI*
Little Caesars Arena
03/27/18
Louisville, KY*
KFC Yum! Center
03/28/18
Cleveland, OH*
Quicken Loans Arena
04/04/18
New York, NY*
Madison Square Garden
04/07/18
Pittsburgh, PA*
PPG Paints Arena
04/09/18
Boston, MA*
TD Garden
04/13/18
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
04/14/18
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
04/16/18
Washington, DC*
Capital One Arena (fka Verizon Center)
04/19/18
Charlottesville, VA
John Paul Jones Arena
04/21/18
Atlanta, GA
Philips Arena
04/24/18
Orlando, FL
Amway Center
04/25/18
Fort Lauderdale, FL
BB&T Center
04/28/18
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
05/01/18
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
05/08/18
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center
05/09/18
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena
05/12/18
Vancouver, BC
Rogers Arena
05/13/18
Seattle, WA
KeyArena
05/15/18
Portland, OR
Moda Center
05/18/18
Oakland, CA
Oracle Arena
05/22/18
Fresno, CA
Save Mart Center
05/23/18
Ontario, CA
Citizens Business Bank Arena
05/25/18
Anaheim, CA
Honda Center
05/26/18
Las Vegas, NV
T-Mobile Arena
5/28/18
San Diego, CA
Valley View Casino Center
5/31/18
Los Angeles, CA
STAPLES Center
06/02/18
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released six studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 42 million albums, over 75 million singles, over 2.4 million DVDs worldwide and has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1). In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards, one Daytime Emmy Award, three Billboard Music Awards, six MTV Video Music Awards, two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards and was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013. She has sold out arenas all over the world, made her acting debut in Lionsgate’s Thanks for Sharing and released a side project with singer/songwriter Dallas Green entitled You+Me. Last year, P!NK released “Just Like Fire” from Walt Disney Studios’ feature film Alice Through The Looking Glass. The track was #1 on the Adult Contemporary Chart for 6 consecutive weeks and has over 155 million views of the music video. P!NK was featured on Kenny Chesney’s “Setting The World on Fire,” marking her first #1 on the Country Airplay Chart and Hot Country Songs Chart. The track also received a 2017 Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group performance earning P!NK her 18th Grammy nomination.
P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: Make a Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks, Human Rights Campaign and No Kid Hungry. She was formerly a spokesperson for COVERGIRL and remains on the UNICEF team as an Ambassador.
For More Information: