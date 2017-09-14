Nick Jonas releases new single “Find You”

Multi-platinum-selling recording artist Nick Jonas released his highly anticipated new single, “Find You” today, Thursday, September 14th, via Island/Safehouse Records. This is Jonas’ first single following the success of his last studio album, LAST YEAR WAS COMPLICATED. The song is produced by Jack & Coke (All Time Low, The Vamps) and written by Jonas, Simon Wilcox and Jack & Coke.

About Nick Jonas:

Multi-platinum and Grammy nominated recording artist, actor, and award winning songwriter, Nick Jonas released his self-titled debut album in November 2014. The critically-acclaimed album included the double-platinum and #1 U.S. radio hit, “Jealous” and his sultry chart-climbing radio single, “Chains.” A recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s prestigious Hal David Starlight Award, Jonas released his sophomore solo album ‘Last Year Was Complicated’ in June 2016. The album, which included the platinum hit “Close” featuring Tove Lo, debuted as the #1 selling album of the week. He recently co-headlined the Honda Civic Tour: Future Now with Safehouse record partner Demi Lovato.

As an actor, Jonas garnered unanimous critical praise for his lead role in the 2016 Sundance Film Festival favorite ‘Goat’, which was produced by and featured James Franco. He also appeared in a guest-starring role in Fox’s horror-comedy series, ‘Scream Queens.’ Currently, Jonas stars in the gritty television show ‘Kingdom’, a mixed martial arts drama that premiered in the fall of 2014. Next, Jonas will appear alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black in Sony’s reimagining of ‘Jumanji,’ out December 20th. Jonas is currently in production on Lionsgate’s post-apocalyptic thriller, ‘Chaos Walking’. Also starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, the film is scheduled for release in March 2019.