EUROVISION WINNER NETTA’S EMPOWERMENT ANTHEM “TOY” HITS #1

ON THE BILLBOARD DANCE CLUB CHART

MUSIC VIDEO SURPASSES 89 MILLION VIEWS

After winning the coveted Eurovision Song Contest, Israeli pop maverick Netta’s viral smash “Toy” is #1 on the Billboard Dance Club Chart.

Combining lyrics celebrating female empowerment with an irresistible groove, the track’s hypnotic hook — “I’m not your toy, stupid boy”— proves timely and topical. A one-two punch of rapid fire beatboxing, bold body movements, and seismic vocals, the single vaulted to #1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart around the globe, claiming the top spot in the U.S., UK, and Australia, to name a few. Its wildly wonderful music video has generated over 89 million YouTube views to date.

ABOUT NETTA

With uncontainable charisma, a rafter-reaching voice, enchanting motion, loop wizardry, and acrobatic scatting, Netta quietly emerged as a global pop force in 2018. The Israel-born singer, songwriter, and performer first unlocked the power of music as a child. After attending high school in Israel, she finished mandatory military service in the Israeli Navy Band before entrenching herself in the country’s club and theater scenes. Along the way, she architected a style of her own equally inspired by Die Antwoord and Pokémon, utilizing a looping machine and wild wordplay. After grinding for years, she took a chance and auditioned for Rising Star—the Israeli equivalent of X Factor and qualifier for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Her breakout hit “Toy” emerged as the year’s victor and resounded worldwide. Moreover, it became Israel’s first winner since 1998 and fourth overall. Its quirky chicken clucking, show-stopping singing, wild looping, and evocative lyricism earned acclaim from The New York Times who predicted “a star is born.” The song generated 80 million cumulative streams within a few months, was signed to S-Curve, and announced her presence on the international stage. This is only the first of many anthems from NETTA. She’s got the passion and power to change pop for good.

