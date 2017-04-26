MTV’s Davis Mallory is Getting F’ing LOUD

MTV ’ S DAVIS MALLORY IS GETTING “LOUD”;

RELEASES THE TITLE TRACK FROM HIS UPCOMING EP

MTV’s The Real World is gearing up to get “LOUD EP. Davis Mallory fromis gearing up to get “ Loud ” this spring with the release of the title track from his upcoming album. Cowritten with Mitchell Rose and produced by Ricca Vita and J. Hanna, “Loud” is an upbeat summer dance song about hooking up with someone you quietly desire. It’s seductive R&B with a funky, chilled, head-swinging vibe and sex-soaked lyrics; much in the way of Zayn’s “Pillowtalk.” Davis calls it his Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” or George Michael’s “I Want Your Sex.” “It’s a bit outside of the norm of what I usually write and sing about,” he admits. “It was inspired by a guy, another singer-songwriter, who I had a major crush on. At the time, I couldn’t figure out how he felt about me but he turned out to be straight. He has a girlfriend now.” Two remixes of “Loud” have already been released: the first by Los Angeles-based producer BPT and a second by Miami-based producer Landis , on Cedric Gervais’ Delecta Records. Davis Mallory’s “Loud” is available now on iTunes, along with the entireEP.

https://youtu.be/7-Oe3oT1R04

The erotic intensity of “Loud” is reflected in the song’s music video, directed by Derrick Lipschitz . It features Davis dancing provocatively with leggy female models while holding leashed men in cat masks. In addition to taking listeners on an unexpected journey into fetish, the video emphasizes Davis’ interest in being a recording and visual artist. Raised by an artist mother, Davis says he plans to blend more of his music with visually stunning and personal pieces.

In “Loud,” he highlights his passion for felines. “I’m a Leo and have always gravitated towards lions and cats,” he says. His Himalayan cat, Xena, appears in the video. “I embody a lot of the qualities attributed to Leos. I’m loyal, creative, artistic; I love to entertain and be in the spotlight. I like my hair, I’m independent and I’m strategic in the way a lion hunts. When I fall for someone, its pretty intense.”

Born and raised in Marietta, GA, Davis grew up in a musical family. His uncle John Mallory wrote songs for Sixpence None the Richer and Wynona Judd. His uncle Chaz Corzine managed Amy Grant, The Civil Wars’ Joy Williams and Michael W. Smith.

The Real World and The Challenge. He was also a music news correspondent for MTV’s Davis, himself, has had an impressive history in music, launching his career with MTV onandHe was also a music news correspondent for MTV’s NewNowNext.com where he curated playlists, reviewed live shows, promoted new music and interviewed artists including Ellie Goulding, Janelle Monae and NERVO. He later moved to Astralwerks Records (UMG/Capitol), working in A&R and promotion and engaging campaigns for David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Empire of the Sun, Kylie Minogue, NERVO, and Kraftwerk, among others. While at Astralwerks, Davis began training as a DJ, making his debut at the legendary nightclub Pacha. It was also at this time that he began to dabble in songwriting.

In 2013, Davis moved to Nashville to focus solely on songwriting and recording music. From 2015 through 2016, he wrote over 130 songs. He selected those he felt were the most homogenous to create the LOUD EP.

LOUD. The first single, The title track is the second release from. The first single, “Under Your Spell,” a lush, heartfelt ballad, released Valentine’s Day.

Other tracks featured on the album include “Ocean Blue,” “Distance,” “Not That Far Away” and ”Be Without You”. Co-written with Lockwood Barr (winner of Nashville Music Industry Award’s “Best Live Country Performer”) and produced by Brazilian duo Paulo Ventura & RDR, “Ocean Blue” details the great lengths Davis says he would travel for someone he is in love with. “Distance,” a song he wrote with Bay Brooks (who competed on NBC-TV’s The Voice), is about the challenges of maintaining a long distance relationship. ”Be Without You” is the darkest song on LOUD, depicting the despair following the end of a relationship, and ”Not That Far Away” is a song Davis wrote over a beat by Nashville based pop-producer Jon Santana. It’s about going to heaven.

“I channel my emotions into my music, hoping they resonate with others,” Davis Mallory explains. “I’m excited about this record and I’m eager to tour and perform the tracks at Prides, festivals and nightclubs. This is my time to be heard and I’m prepared to get Loud.”

Davis Mallory’s LOUD is on iTunes now. For more information, visit DavisMallory.com.