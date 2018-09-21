MORGXN FT. WALK THE MOON REVEAL

“HOME”

MORGXN CURRENTLY ON TOUR WITH DREAMERS + WEATHERS

LA-based artist morgxn and Alt-pop four-piece WALK THE MOON have come together to reveal their take on morgxn’s standout single “home.” With dynamic visuals on the way, “home” seamlessly blends morgxn’s vocals with WALK THE MOON frontman Nicholas Petricca. The pair sang “home” for the first time live at morgxn’s Lollapalooza debut performance earlier this summer and decided to go into the studio to turn it into an official collaboration.

morgxn about the single: “When Nicholas from WALK THE MOON joined me at Lollapalooza on this song I felt something cosmic in that moment and the idea was born to make a new version. How often do you get to step back on the mic and sing with the feeling of singing in Paris, London, Berlin, Salt Lake City, Sacramento, Chicago, New York, Nashville… How often do you get to sing a song already knowing it has changed your life? That’s this version. That’s this HOME”

morgxn who recently released his debut album vital sat down with Rolling Stone and GRAMMYs at Lollapalooza to shed light on his standout song “home ” (over 10m streams) and a Robert Smith-approved cover of The Cure’s “boys don’t cry.” Additionally, his song “carry the weight” was the soundtrack to HBO’s chill-inducing “Share The Love” PRIDE campaign HERE and added to SiriusXM’s Alt Nation. Morgxn recently revealed a live, stripped down version of his single “carry the weight”, shot at Clubhouse Austin here and an intimate Baeble Music NEXT session “Armed with just a piano, he let his voice shine, switching between powerhouse vocals and delicate vibrato” here

morgxn is currently on tour with Dreamers and Weathers, stopping in cities across the country from Atlanta to Columbus (see all dates below.) Previously, morgxn has toured with Phoebe Ryan , Skylar Grey, miike snow and X Ambassadors.

On WALK THE MOON:

Hailing from Cincinnati, OH, WALK THE MOON consists of Nicholas Petricca (singer/keyboardist), Kevin Ray (bassist), Eli Maiman (guitarist), and Sean Waugaman (drummer). WALK THE MOON’s new single “Kamikaze,” off their most recent album What If Nothing is currently dominating the charts, following their lead single “One Foot” which hit #1 at Alternative Radio. In 2015, the band catapulted to stardom when their hit single “Shut Up and Dance”, which is included on their RIAA Certified Gold album TALKING IS HARD, became a multi-platinum global smash that peaked at No. 1 on the Alternative, Hot AC, AC charts, No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and went to No. 2 at Top 40 radio. The track also broke the record for consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart at the time. “Shut Up and Dance” racked up over six million downloads and 850 million streams in the process leading to a slew of honors including winning two Billboard Music Awards, a nomination for an MTV Music Video Award for Best Rock Video, American Music Award nominations for Favorite Pop/Rock Duo Or Group, New Artist of the Year, and Favorite Alternative Rock Artist. They were also nominated for an iHeart Radio Music Award for Best Duo/Group of the Year, Song of the Year, and Alternative Rock Song of the Year for “Shut Up and Dance”. WALK THE MOON has been praised by music industry tastemakers across the board since their explosive first single “Anna Sun” was released in 2012, as Interview Magazine proclaimed, “There’s something about WALK THE MOON that’s absolutely out of this world. Their music is addictive, energetic, and fun.” Rolling Stone also raved about the band’s live show, “The precocious Ohioans stack melodies upon melodies in new-wave-infected songs that attack the ear like a starving Mike Tyson.”

morgxn

WALK THE MOON

morgxn live dates:

Fri 9.21 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub ( tickets

Sat 9.22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits ( tickets

Mon 9.24 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In ( tickets

Tue 9.25 – Atlanta, GA @ Club Hell ( tickets

Wed 9.26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground ( tickets

Thu 9.27 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage ( tickets

Sun 9.30 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall ( tickets

Mon 10.1 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ( tickets

Tue 10.2 – Philadelphia, P A@ Voltage Lounge ( tickets

Thu 10.4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall ( tickets

Fri 10.5 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement ( tickets

Sat 10.6 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter ( tickets

Mon 10.8 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theatre ( tickets

Wed 10.10 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ( tickets

Thu 10.11 – Burnsville, MN @ The Garage ( tickets

Fri 10.12 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada ( tickets

Photo credit: Dusty Kessler