MØ DEBUTS NEW TRACK “WAY DOWN”

NEW ALBUM FOREVER NEVERLAND OUT OCTOBER 19

ON COLUMBIA RECORDS, FEATURES CONTRIBUTIONS FROM

CHARLI XCX, DIPLO, EMPRESS OF AND MORE

Danish superstar MØ debuts new track “Way Down” from her eagerly awaited second album Forever Neverland today. Listen to the Stint-produced track here . Album Pre-order available here

MØ explains, “‘Way Down’ is a semi-apocalyptic song about feeling scared and depressed about the ways of world politics these days. All information—both true and fake—just seems so chaotic and frightening that sometimes you want to escape it for a moment and go get drunk with your baby in the hopes of waking up reset and able.”

MØ is also revealing the album artwork and the full tracklist of Forever Neverland. In addition to the previously shared collaboration with Diplo “Sun In Our Eyes,” Forever Neverland includes contributions from Empress Of and Charli XCX. This week MØ also dropped her album trailer, which visualizes the album’s themes of escapism and eternal youth, soundtracked by new track “West Hollywood.” Watch here

Forever Neverland is MØ’s first full length since her 2014 debut No Mythologies To Follow and follows a whirlwind four years for the vocalist and songwriter born Karen Marie Ørsted. In addition to festival appearances and sold out tours worldwide, MØ released an EP, When I Was Young, in the fall of 2017 and has recently collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX (“Porsche”), Jack Antonoff (“Never Fall In Love”), ALMA (“Dance For Me”) and Noah Cyrus (“We Are F**ked”), not to mention her star turns on Major Lazer’s smash hits “Cold Water” and “Lean On,” one of the most successful songs of all time.

MØ — Forever Neverland

1. Intro (Purple Like Summer Rain)

2. Way Down

3. I Want You

4. Blur

5. Nostalgia

6. Sun In Our Eyes (with Diplo)

7. Mercy feat. What So Not

8. If It’s Over feat. Charli XCX

9. West Hollywood

10. Beautiful Wreck

11. Red Wine feat. Empress Of

12. Imaginary Friend

13. Trying To Be Good

14. Purple Like Summer Rain