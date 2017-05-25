Miley Cyrus Takes Over NBC Network Programming to Promote New Single “Malibu”

MILEY CYRUS TAKES OVER NBC NETWORK PROGRAMMING

FOR THE DAY TO PROMOTE HER NEW SINGLE “MALIBU



Global superstar, Miley Cyrus brought “Malibu” to New York City and took over NBC. Since its release last Thursday, “Malibu” has hit #1 at iTunes in over 35 countries and the music video has surpassed 40 million views in a matter of days. Miley appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 16th to announce her takeover, and then spent Wednesday, May 17th popping up on The Today Show, Access Hollywood Live, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and again on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. See clips below.



Miley surprises Jimmy Fallon to Announce NBC Takeover:

· http://www.today.com/video/watch-miley-cyrus-surprise-jimmy-fallon-and-the-today-anchors-945998403789



The Today Show:

· http://www.today.com/video/thai-beef-vs-avocado-corn-and-bacon-salads-square-off-in-ultimate-cook-off-946041923681

· http://www.today.com/video/watch-today-puppy-charlie-show-his-latest-skill-with-help-from-miley-cyrus-946013251608



Access Hollywood Live:

· http://www.accesshollywood.com/videos/miley-cyrus-gushes-over-the-fan-response-to-her-new-single-malibu/



The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

· https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0kF9cxaVPo



Late Night With Seth Meyers:

· https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAZ9x8qk6NQ





Miley Cyrus will be performing “Malibu” for the first time on TV on the ABC’s Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 21st. She will also be performing on NBC’s Today Show’s Summer Concert Series on Friday, May 26th, and at iHeart Media’s iHeartSummer ’17 Weekend By AT&T taking place at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Friday, June 9th and Saturday, June 10th. Stay tuned for more performances to be announced.



To Buy or Stream “Malibu”:

Follow Miley Cyrus: