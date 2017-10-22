Mika’s New track ‘It’s My House’ released around the world today!

Mika’s brilliant new track, ‘It’s My House’ is released around the world today, available for download everywhere here!

The brand new song is the theme tune to Mika’s award-winning Italian TV show, ‘Stasera Casa Mika,’ the second season of which is about to start tomorrow night on Italian TV. Mika performed the song for the first time ever on entertainment show Che Tempo Che Fa last week, if you missed that you can watch it again here.

Typical of Mika, the track talks about hospitality, friendship and inclusion without boundaries. The tune was recorded between London and Miami and is the first song to be released from Mika’s forthcoming new album, due in 2018.

