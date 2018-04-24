On Tour with Lawrence in May

+ Summer Festival Appearance at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

NYC-based indie/soul artist Michael Blume will join Lawrence for their upcoming tour dates – kicking off at Union Stage in Washington DC on May 17th and wrapping up at Lincoln Hall in Chicago on May 26th.

Blume will hit the festival circuit this summer – with a performance scheduled at Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival in Manchester, TN, fans can catch him on the road with Lawrence in May. For more information and all upcoming announcements, please visit: www.mblumemusic.com.

Check out the new single “Blunder”

The video provides a connective visual to the dynamic track, reminding us all that we can overcome negativity and self-doubt to go from being our own harshest critic to our biggest ally. The song is available now on iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon and Spotify and is from Michael’s forthcoming EP.

“We all make mistakes by allowing the outside world’s ideas of who we should be to infiltrate our own psyches and concepts of self. We all sit in different places on the bus that is life struggling with our own demons,” explains Blume. “This video speaks to the ways in which this place of struggle connects us. I believe that empathy is a big part of community growth and I hope the video highlights how alike we all are even when we feel alone with our pain.”

This release comes following a whirl-wind year for Blume. Prior to unveiling “Blunder,” Blume released two tracks last year: “Lifting You” which premiered via Time and “I Am Not A Trend (No Rules) which debuted via Nylon. On the road, he sold out three headlining performances in New York City at Mercury Lounge and Baby’s All Right and performed at major music festivals including South By Southwest, Governor’s Ball in his hometown of New York City, Firefly Music Festival and Lollapalooza. With critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Time, Billboard, GQ, Nylon, Ladygunn, Pigeons & Planes, Huffington Post and more, Michael Blume has shaped his career by being unapologetically himself and has won over fans and critics with his unabashed honesty and unparalleled vocal prowess.

MICHAEL BLUME 2018 TOUR DATES:

May 17 Washington DC @ Union Stage (with Lawrence)

May 18 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (with Lawrence)

May 19 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club (with Lawrence)

May 20 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry (with Lawrence)

May 24 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (with Lawrence)

May 25 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent (with Lawrence)

May 26 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (with Lawrence)

June 10 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Connect with Michael Blume

WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM