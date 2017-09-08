Maty Noyes releases brand new single “Say It To My Face”

MATY NOYES DELIEVERS NEXT POP ANTHEM “SAY IT TO MY FACE”

Maty Noyes releases an end of summer pop anthem with her brand new single “Say It To My Face” [Lava / Republic Records]. Listen HERE “Say It To My Face” follows up the release of her debut EP Noyes Complaint.

ABOUT MATY NOYES

Maty Noyes is a singer/songwriter based in Los Angeles, originally from Corinth, Mississippi. In 2015, she made a buzzworthy introduction as the featured vocalist on “Angel,” the closing track from The Weeknd’s critically acclaimed album Beauty Behind The Madness. Noyes wrote and is featured on Kygo’s international smash single, “Stay” which reached #1 on Billboard’s Dance Airplays Chart, #2 on the iTunes US Dance Chart, and reached #8 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 Chart, with over 410M streams to date.

Noyes premiered her debut single “In My Mind” via FADER. The song quickly became a Spotify mainstay, and is approaching 100 million streams. The companion video premiered on NYLON with nearly 6 million views. Noyes recently released her debut EP “NOYES Complaint” and is currently working on her full-length debut with Grammy-nominated songwriter and composer Stephan Moccio (The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus and Celine Dion).

LISTEN HERE: https://republic.lnk.to/ MatyNoyesSayItToMyFace

