Matoma debuts “Sunday Morning” Remix EP

MATOMA PRESENTS HIS FULL ‘SUNDAY MORNING’ REMIX EP , FEATURING A FINAL REMIX FROM LONDON TRIO JADED

MATOMA – ‘SUNDAY MORNING’ REMIX EP

RELEASE DATE: DECEMBER 21

In-demand Norwegian pop talent Matoma presents his full ‘Sunday Morning’ remix EP, following on from the release of the Matoma: One In A Million documentary earlier this week. A fan favorite from his album, the original single has gone on to reach over 6 million streams across Spotify and Apple Music, as well as featuring in Apple Music’s The A List: Dance and Future Hits .

The EP features the previously released remixes from Zookëper , whose lively house remix has received over 440 thousand streams on Spotify, Cloonee’s tech house spin of the track and Alyx Ander’s tropical house rework.

Completing the full EP, the final remix comes from London production trio Jaded, who bring their DIY underground party spirit to the track. With multiple popular releases on Black Butter Records, they have received support from the likes of Hannah Wants, Gorgon City, DJ Target and Danny Howard . Transforming the single into a club-ready version, the track opens with electric guitars riffs, ascending into a heavy trumpet filled climax that’s ready to play on any dancefloor.

Matoma’s ‘Sunday Morning’ Remix EP is available now HERE

via Big Beat/Parlophone Records