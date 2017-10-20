MAROON 5 RELEASES NEW TRACK Whiskey ft. A$AP Rocky

FROM HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 6th STUDIO ALBUM

RED PILL BLUES OUT NOVEMBER 3

FEATURING WHAT LOVERS DO FT. SZA, HELP ME OUT FT JULIA MICHAELS AND WHISKEY ft. A$AP ROCKY

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 announce their highly anticipated 6th studio album, Red Pill Blues , is set to debut on November 3, 2017 (222/ Interscope). Executive produced by J. Kash, and featuring special guest appearances by SZA, Julia Michaels, A$AP Rocky and LunchMoney Lewis, the album will include both a 12-track standard edition, as well as deluxe version (see details below).

Maroon 5 debuted the music video for the band’s irresistible new single, “What Lovers Do,” which features Top Dawg Entertainment artist SZA. “What Lovers Do” is the latest addition to a series of infectious singles Maroon 5 has debuted over the course of the last year. In February, the band delivered the hypnotic single “Cold” featuring Future, which amassed over 236 million Spotify streams and 104 million YouTube/VEVO views. The release of “Cold” followed the group’s massive hit single “Don’t Wanna Know,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, which hit the Top 10 in fifteen countries and nearly 320 million YouTube/VEVO views. “Cold” notably tallied the bands 12th Hot 100 top 10, making them the most successful group on the charts history.

Both tracks follow on the heels of Maroon 5’s GRAMMY-nominated six times-platinum selling single “Sugar” —which has amassed a record setting more than 2 billion YouTube/VEVO views and counting. The track is featured on Maroon 5’s acclaimed album, V , which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 and is RIAA-certified PLATINUM, and included additional smash singles “Maps” and “Animals.” All three singles hit #1 on the Top 40 chart.

STANDARD EDITION TRACK LISTING

Best 4 U

What Lovers Do feat. SZA

Wait

Lips On You

Bet My Heart

Help Me Out with Julia Michaels

Who I Am feat ft. LunchMoney Lewis

Whiskey ft. A$AP Rocky

Girls Like You

Closure

DELUXE EDITION TRACK LISTING

Best 4 U

What Lovers Do ft. SZA

Wait

Lips On You

Bet My Heart

Help Me Out with Julia Michaels

Who I Am ft. LunchMoney Lewis

Whiskey ft. A$AP Rocky

Girls Like You

Closure

Denim Jacket

Visions

Plastic Rose

Don’t Wanna Know ft. Kendrick Lamar

Cold ft. Future

MAROON 5

Maroon 5 stand out as not only one of pop music’s most enduring artists, but also one of the 21st century’s biggest acts. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards and become “the most successful group in the history of the Billboard Hot 100” with 12 Top 10 entries, sold over 20 million albums and 48 million singles worldwide. The band has additionally earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries. Maroon 5 won over fans and critics alike with the hybrid rock/R&B sound they introduced on their debut album, Songs About Jane and their double platinum album, It Won’t be Soon Before Long. In 2010, the band released their third studio album, Hands All Over , which featured the hit singles “Misery” and the anthemic “Moves Like Jagger,” which has become one of the best-selling singles of all time. In 2012, Maroon 5 released Overexposed , which quickly reinforced the group’s status as a powerhouse in popular music with all of the collection’s singles rising to the top of the charts. The band quickly also set a record for the most #1’s (six in total) by a group in the Top 40 chart’s 20-year history. Maroon 5’s most recent studio album, V , debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart and featured the hit singles “Maps,” “Animals” and “Sugar,” all of which went #1 on the Top 40 chart. The music video for the album’s GRAMMY- nominated single “Sugar” has notably logged a record setting 2+ billion views to date. 2017 saw the musicians release two additional chart-topping singles, “Don’t Wanna Know” and “Cold,” as well as close out a massive world tour that touched down in 30-plus countries for 120 concerts in front of more than 2.5 million fans.

