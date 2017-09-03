MAROON 5 Announces New Single

“What Lovers Do” Featuring SZA

Out Now

DOWLOAD/STREAM “WHAT LOVERS DO” HERE

New Music Video To Premiere Soon

Today, three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 have debuted their new single “What Lovers Do” featuring SZA at all digital retailers via 222 Records/Interscope. With “What Lovers Do,” Maroon 5 return to the charts with an immediately irresistible new track. For the song, the group tapped the talents of critically acclaimed Top Dawg Entertainment artist SZA, making for a collaboration that uniquely merges their signature style with SZA’s seductive delivery. Top 40 and HOT AC radio stations across the US will premiere “What Lovers Do” throughout the day, including an every hour spotlight feature on iHeart Radio.

Maroon 5 is set to debut the music video “What Lovers Do” very soon, and it promises to be another larger-than-life cinematic affair—upholding a long tradition of epic visuals from the band.

“What Lovers Do” is the latest addition to a series of infectious singles Maroon 5 have debuted over the course of the last year. In February, the band delivered the hypnotic single “Cold” featuring Future, which amassed over 236 million Spotify streams and 104 million YouTube/VEVO views. The release of “Cold” followed the group’s massive hit single “Don’t Wanna Know,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, which hit the Top 10 in fifteen countries and nearly 320 million YouTube/VEVO views.

Next up, they’re set to perform in Aspen, CO at Aspen Snowmass JAS Experience before heading to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil on September 16 to headlineRock N Rio. When they wrap their world tour at the end of September, Maroon 5 will have played more than 120 concerts in 30-plus countries with over 2.5 million fans in attendance.

UPCOMING MAROON 5 2017 DATES

September 3rd Aspen, CO Aspen Snowmass JAS Experience *

September 9th Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

September 12th Panama City, Panama Estadio Nacional Rod Carew

September 14th Curitiba, Brazil Estadio Couto Pereira

September 16th Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Rock N Rio *

September 19th Lima, Peru Estadio Nacional

September 21st Guatemala City, Guatemala Explanada Cardales Cayala

* Festival Dates

