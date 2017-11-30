MAROON 5 ANNOUNCE 2018 RED PILL BLUES TOUR

FIRST LEG KICKS OFF IN MAY 2018

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Maroon 5’s Highly Anticipated NEW Studio Album RED PILL BLUES Out Now via 222/ Interscope

Download/Stream http://smarturl.it/ RedPillBlues

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 have announced their upcoming 2018RED PILL BLUES TOUR produced by Live Nation. The first leg of the band’s Red Pill Blues world tour will kick off on May 30, 2018 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA. Tickets for the multi-city tour are on sale now. For ticket information, click HERE

Maroon 5’s new 6th studio album, Red Pill Blues , is available now via 222/Interscope. Executive produced by J. Kash and Adam Levine, and featuring special guest appearances by SZA, Julia Michaels, A$AP Rocky and LunchMoney Lewis, the album includes both a 10-track standard edition, as well as deluxe version. The band kicked off their new album with a series of television appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,TODAY and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Maroon 5 recently debuted the album’s irresistible new single, “What Lovers Do,” which features Top Dawg Entertainment artist SZA. The song has quickly climbed into the top 10 on both the Top 40 and HOT AC radio charts, as well as clocking 143 million streams on Spotify and nearly a combined 89 million views on YouTube. In addition to their new hit single, the album features the undeniably catchy “Help Me Out,” which features Julia Michaels making a show-stopping cameo, the cinematic rhythmic track “Whiskey” ft. A$AP Rocky and “Wait”

MAROON 5 RED PILL BLUES 2018 TOUR DATES

May 30 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome June 1 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena June 2 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center June 4 Los Angeles, CA The Forum June 7 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena June 9 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center June 10 Houston, TX Toyota Center June 12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center June 14 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center June 16 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena June 17 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center September 7 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena September 9 Denver, CO Pepsi Center September 11 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center September 13 St Louis, MO ScottTrade Center September 14 Chicago, IL United Center September 16 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center September 18 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center September 20 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse September 22 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center September 23 Nashville, TN* Bridgestone Arena September 25 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena September 27 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre September 29 Pittsburgh, PA* PPG Paints Arena September 30 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena October 2 Washington, DC Capital One Arena October 4 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center October 6 Newark, NJ Prudential Center October 7 Boston, MA TD Garden October 10 Hartford, CT XL Center October 12 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center October 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden October 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

About Maroon 5

Maroon 5 stand out as not only one of pop music’s most enduring artists, but also one of the 21st century’s biggest acts. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards and become “the most successful group in the history of the Billboard Hot 100” with 12 Top 10 entries, sold over 20 million albums and 48 million singles worldwide. The band has additionally earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries. Maroon 5 won over fans and critics alike with the hybrid rock/R&B sound they introduced on their debut album, Songs About Jane and their double platinum album, It Won’t be Soon Before Long . In 2010, the band released their third studio album, Hands All Over , which featured the hit singles “Misery” and the anthemic “Moves Like Jagger,” which has become one of the best-selling singles of all time. In 2012, Maroon 5 released Overexposed , which quickly reinforced the group’s status as a powerhouse in popular music with all of the collection’s singles rising to the top of the charts. The band quickly also set a record for the most #1’s (six in total) by a group in the Top 40 chart’s 20-year history. Maroon 5’s most recent studio album, V , debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart and featured the hit singles “Maps,” “Animals” and “Sugar,” all of which went #1 on the Top 40 chart. The music video for the album’s GRAMMY- nominated single“Sugar” has notably logged a record setting 2+ billion views to date. 2017 saw the musicians release two additional chart-topping singles, “Don’t Wanna Know” and “Cold,” as well as close out a massive world tour that touched down in 30-plus countries for 120 concerts in front of more than 2.5 million fans. On this tour, Maroon 5 also became the first American artist to headline two nights at “Rock In Rio” in September 2017.

Connect with Maroon 5

www.maroon5.com

www.facebook.com/maroon5/

www.twitter.com/maroon5

www.instagram.com/maroon5

Maroon 5 Busks in NYC Subway in Disguise

Maroon 5 – Wait (Audio)

Maroon 5 – Help Me Out (Lyric Video) ft. Julia Michaels

Maroon 5 – What Lovers Do ft. SZA