‘LOVE IS LOVE’

– A SONG ABOUT EQUALITY –

Compelled to play his part and demonstrate just how ready Australia is, Universal Music’s recording artist Alfie Arcuri has self-penned an emotional anthem in support of the ‘Marriage Equality’ campaign, called ‘Love Is Love’ – listen here. Channel 9’s The Voice Australia Winner in 2016 has tapped into a vulnerable space of yearning for a world undivided, where acceptance and equal rights prevail.

“The time has come for our voices to be heard. This is much greater than just marriage, this is about acceptance and human rights” says Alfie.

Following the success of his first original single “If They Only Knew’, which has exceeded 1 millionvideo views across Vevo and Facebook, Alfie brings his undeniable talent, voice and lyrics back to the recording studio once again to join the plight for love here in Australia, supporting Marriage Equality for which he is an Ambassador. His sublime voice flies you across a ‘sea of colours’ and a ‘sea of change’ in this track, delivering a gripping, heart wrenching tale of perseverance, strength and self-reflection.

‘Love is Love’ urges us as Australians to ‘go back to the start with our innocent hearts’ and see the world through a child’s eyes where we are all the same and equal and where love reigns.

Alfie recently witnessed first-hand how far Australia has come when his grandma ‘Nonna’ voted yes to show her support for same sex couples and their families to support his dreams and future. “It was a very emotional moment for me when my nonna voted yes – particularly knowing how much she struggled in the beginning with my sexuality. I knew her love for me conquered all and it reminded me that love has no boundaries and the importance of fighting for what you believe in and in your right to love whoever you want’.

Alfie has spent the past few months spreading his message of love, touring his original material up close and personal around the country as he continues to collaborate with some of the world’s most sought-after songwriters both locally and overseas. With the national vote fast approaching and this year’s upcoming Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras 40th anniversary celebrations, this timely message of ‘Love is Love’ sees Alfie blend his iconic voice and charm into this heartfelt universal message of hope.

