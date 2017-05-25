London Grammar release “Oh Woman, Oh Man” Remix EP

“OH WOMAN, OH MAN” REMIX EP OUT NOW

NEW ALBUM TRUTH IS A BEAUTIFUL THING OUT JUNE 9

London Grammar today release a trio of exemplary new remixes of their beautiful single “Oh Woman, Oh Man.” The collection includes reworks by the legendary Tiga (The xx, LCD Soundsystem, Soulwax); drum & bass duo DC Breaks (Tinie Tempah, Example, Paloma Faith); and renowned DJ, producer and remixer Marc Kinchen AKA MK (Clean Bandit, Bastille, Rudimental).

Listen to “Oh Woman, Oh Man” (Remix EP):

https://open.spotify.com/album/4LRlwEcJWU3fNBZZWmIRSy

“Oh Woman, Oh Man” follows recent singles “Rooting For You,” “Big Picture” and most recently “Truth Is A Beautiful Thing” and comes ahead of the release of the trio’s much anticipated second album, Truth Is A Beautiful Thing on June 9 via Metal & Dust/ Ministry Of Sound. The album was written almost entirely by Hannah Reid, Dot Major and Dan Rothman. The trio worked with the likes of Oscar winning producer Paul Epworth (Florence & The Machine, Adele), Mercury nominated Jon Hopkins (Brian Eno, King Creosote) and LA based Greg Kurstin (Sia, Beck) as well as Tim Bran and Roy Kerr on the album.