London Grammar debut two videos for “Oh Woman, Oh Man” – ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ out June 9

London Grammar have teamed up with iconic British director Tony Kaye to create the visuals for new single “Oh Woman, Oh Man.”

“‘Oh Woman, Oh Man’ mirrors the question of identity, and to what extent gender plays a role in it. We were lucky enough to work with the legendary Tony Kaye on this video, who handled these themes and questions with passion and sensitivity” says Hannah Reid of London Grammar.

Alternate videos reflect these themes.

Tony Kaye, perhaps best known for his film American History X and his Grammy Award winning music videos for artists including Red Hot Chili Peppers and Johnny Cash, met the band through mutual friends in London.

Kaye says of the experience, “The grammar of London has taken me over for 2 score daze – maybe more I just don’t know. I kept losing the plot and finding it again. The work is my tag souvenir. The memory is my compass and Sgt Pepper as ever is always my target.”

“Oh Woman, Oh Man” follows recent singles “Rooting For You,” “Big Picture” and “Truth Is A Beautiful Thing” and comes ahead of the release of the trio’s much anticipated second album, Truth Is A Beautiful Thing on June 9 via Metal & Dust/ Ministry Of Sound. The trio worked with the likes of Oscar winning producer Paul Epworth (Florence & The Machine, Adele), Mercury nominated Jon Hopkins (Brian Eno, King Creosote) and LA based Greg Kurstin (Sia, Beck) as well as Tim Bran and Roy Kerr on the album.