Lizzo releases PINK PANDA Remix for her new single “Boys”

LIZZO

RELEASES PINK PANDA REMIX FOR HER NEW SINGLE “BOYS” OUT TODAY

https://youtu.be/6K5ljmuN3BM

Check Out Boys HERE

Directed and shot by Quinn Wilson and Andy Madeleine

Atlantic recording artist Lizzo releases PINK PANDA Remix for her new single, “Boys” today.

Download/stream Boys (Pink Panda Remix) HERE.

Earlier this year, Lizzo launched her “Good As Hell” podcast with Spotify – with recent guests including Lil’ Kim, Kehlani and Trina to name a few. The release of “Boys” follows Lizzo’s previous singles, “Fitness,” “Truth Hurts,” and “Water Me” – the latter of which has been featured in several commercial syncs for top brands such as AT&T, Acura, and Apple. Additional notable syncs include, “Worship Me” featured in a Cadillac commercial, and “Good As Hell” for Lane Bryant and HealthPartners.

LIZZO – Tour Dates

September 10 Seattle, WA – Key Arena +

September 11 Portland, OR – Moda Center +

September 13 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House

September 14 Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center +

September 15 Fort Wayne, IN – Middle Waves Music Festival

September 23 Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

September 30 Long Beach, CA – Music Tastes Good Festival

October 26 Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween

October 27 New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Music + Art Experience

+ Opening for Florence and the Machine

DOWNLOAD/STREAM “BOYS” (PINK PANDA REMIX) HERE

CONNECT WITH LIZZO