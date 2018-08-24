Home / MUSIC / Lizzo releases PINK PANDA Remix for her  new single “Boys”

Lizzo releases PINK PANDA Remix for her  new single “Boys”

LIZZO

RELEASES PINK PANDA REMIX FOR HER NEW SINGLE “BOYS”  OUT TODAY

https://youtu.be/6K5ljmuN3BM

Check Out Boys HERE

 

Directed and shot by Quinn Wilson and Andy Madeleine

 

Atlantic recording artist Lizzo releases PINK PANDA Remix for her  new single, “Boys” today.  

Download/stream Boys (Pink Panda Remix) HERE.

Earlier this year, Lizzo launched her “Good As Hell” podcast with Spotify – with recent guests including Lil’ Kim, Kehlani and Trina to name a few. The release of “Boys” follows Lizzo’s previous singles, “Fitness,” “Truth Hurts,” and “Water Me” – the latter of which has been featured in several commercial syncs for top brands such as AT&T, Acura, and Apple. Additional notable syncs include, “Worship Me” featured in a Cadillac commercial, and “Good As Hell” for Lane Bryant and HealthPartners.

 

LIZZO – Tour Dates

September 10  Seattle, WA – Key Arena +

September 11  Portland, OR – Moda Center +

September 13  Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House

September 14  Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center +

September 15  Fort Wayne, IN – Middle Waves Music Festival

September 23  Las Vegas, NV –  Life is Beautiful Festival

September 30  Long Beach, CA – Music Tastes Good Festival

October 26      Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween

October 27      New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Music + Art Experience

+ Opening for Florence and the Machine

 

 

DOWNLOAD/STREAM “BOYS” (PINK PANDA REMIX) HERE

 

CONNECT WITH LIZZO

FACEBOOK | TWITTERINSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE | WEBSITE

 

Copyright QUEER ME UP 2010. Created by Gus. Queer Me Up is a product of InnOptum Enterprises. All Rights Reserved.