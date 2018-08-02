Home / MUSIC / Lizzo has released a new single “Boys” along with companion video

Lizzo has released a new single “Boys” along with companion video

Photo Credit: Quinn Wilson 

NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO FOR  “BOYS”  OUT NOW

Directed and shot by Quinn Wilson and Andy Madeleine

Atlantic recording artist Lizzo has released a new single, “Boys,” along with companion video. Preview the video HERE. The video premiered via Out.com who declared, “’Boys’ feels remarkably fresh —a fitting clapback to any stragglers who still feel women can’t express sexuality and lust.” Check out the cover of Gay Times Magazine’s August issue .

Earlier this year, Lizzo launched her “Good As Hell” podcast with Spotify – with recent guests including Lil’ Kim, Kehlani and Trina to name a few. The release of “Boys” follows Lizzo’s previous singles, “Fitness,” “Truth Hurts,” and “Water Me” – the latter of which has been featured in several commercial syncs for top brands such as AT&T, Acura, and Apple. Additional notable syncs include, “Worship Me” featured in a Cadillac commercial, and “Good As Hell” for Lane Bryant and HealthPartners. 

LIZZO – Tour Dates

August 3         Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

August 4         Chicago, IL – Bottom’s Lounge  – Official Lollapalooza After Show

August 5         Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion – 2018 Summer Spirit Festival

August 10       San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 – Outside Lands Night Show

August 11       San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands

September 10  Seattle, WA – Key Arena +

September 11  Portland, OR – Moda Center +

September 13  Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House

September 14  Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center +

September 15  Fort Wayne, IN – Middle Waves Music Festival

September 23  Las Vegas, NV –  Life is Beautiful Festival

September 30  Long Beach, CA – Music Tastes Good Festival

October 27      New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Music + Art Experience

+ Opening for Florence and the Machine

 

 

