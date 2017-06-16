Listen to Loote – High Without Your Love (NAKID Remix )

‘HIGH WITHOUT YOUR LOVE” (NAKID REMIX)

In Case you missed it, check out Loote’s debut single “High Without Your Love”

Over 7 million combined streams on “High Without Your Love” within two weeks of release

The New York-based pop duo comprising of Emma Lov and Jackson Foote who co-wrote and co-produced “No Promises” by Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato make their Island Records debut with their new single “High Without Your Love.”

Emma’s singer-songwriter background and Jackson’s production technique come together in fresh and unexpected ways, and their sound, as Jackson explains, “is a combination of two personalities and where they meet in the middle. We’re different in a lot of ways, and you can hear that in our music, but in a lot of ways we’re also very similar and you can pick up on that too.” The result is a confident sound that’s sexy, energetic, and inspired by many of today’s trailblazing artists. It’s undoubtedly poppy, but there’s a sense of craftsmanship and attention to detail apparent in all of their tracks that sets them apart.

Their first single “High Without Your Love,” for example, is a stripped-down summer anthem. The minimal nature of Jackson’s expertly restrained production pushes the song’s intimacy to the forefront, allowing Emma’s growling vocals to shine. “It’s about that initial feeling of ‘I need you, I can’t get enough of you,” she says of the lyrics. It’s a sexy and catchy celebration of blinding infatuation; of the midpoint of being in love and being in lust. Jackson asserts the track was organic to write: “it took on a life of its own,” he says

The duo met in a college songwriting class when they were randomly paired up for a homework assignment. After writing a handful of songs for other artists and producing remixes for Mike Posner, Shawn Mendes, and LANY, LOOTE decided it was time to step out from behind the scenes.

Apple Music selected LOOTE as their New Artist of the Week. The New Artist of the Week program features up-and-coming artists, editorially selected by Apple Music. You can listen to LOOTE’s latest album here: applemusic.com/ NewArtistoftheWeek .

“High Without Your Love” Is Available Now

iTunes: https://IslandRecs.lnk.to/ HighWithout…

Apple Music: https://IslandRecs.lnk.to/ HighWithout…

Amazon: https://IslandRecs.lnk.to/ HighWithout…

Googleplay: https://IslandRecs.lnk.to/ HighWithout…

Spotify: https://IslandRecs.lnk.to/ HighWithout…