LEA MICHELE RELEASES THE MAKING OF PLACES

NEW ALBUM PLACES OUT NOW

Special Signing Event with Lea Michele

5/12 @ 7PM Barnes & Noble (Santa Monica) LA

Actress and singer Lea Michele releases her new album Places via Columbia Records. Available on all digital platforms , her new full-length features fan favorites “Love Is Alive”, “Anything’s Possible,” “Run To You” and “Getaway Car.”

Get “Places” HERE.

Watch Lea’s performance ‘Anything’s Possible’ on Good Morning America and ‘Run To You’ on Live with Kelly & Ryan.

“When it came time to name my album, I settled on ‘Places’ because this album for me represents a return to form, a return to the stage, and a return to the place I belong,” Lea says. “When you perform on Broadway the word “Places” is the last thing you hear over the loudspeaker before a show is about to begin. “Places” I thought was the perfect title for this music and how it reflects who I am as an artist today and where I come from.”

Lea Michele 2017 Intimate Evening Tour Dates*

All dates, cities and venues subject to change.

Date City Venue May 1 Philadelphia, PA Merriam Theater May 3 Boston, MA Shubert Theater May 4 Ledyard, CT Foxwoods – Fox Theatre May 6 Toronto, ON Massey Hall May 8 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre May 10 San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

About Lea Michele

Lea Michele is best known for her performance as “Rachel Berry” on the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe, Grammy, and SAG award-winning Fox television series Glee. She has been nominated for an Emmy, a SAG Award, and multiple Golden Globes. The Glee cast recordings have sold over 10 million singles and garnered over 20 top 40 US Billboard Hot 100 hits. Lea released her debut album ‘Louder’ in March of 2014, marketing her step into her career as a solo artist with an incredible vocally-driven record. The album debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and in the Top 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. That same year, Lea added best-selling author to her resume when she released her first book, “Brunette Ambition”, which was a NY Times Best Seller. She released her second book, “You First,” the following year. She can currently be seen on Fox as “Hester” in the dark Ryan Murphy comedy “Scream Queens.”

