Independent singer, songwriter and producer Lauv releases “Chasing Fire (Robin Schulz Remix)” today. Click HERE to preview.

Lauv said of the single: “’Chasing Fire’ is about fighting for something that’s already over. It’s the beginning of the end. It’s desperation. It’s grand. But it’s hopeless.”

“Chasing Fire” serves as the follow up single to his global smash hit song “I Like Me Better” which has surpassed 500 million streams, garnered platinum certifications in 7 countries, gold certifications in 3, and scanned platinum in the U.S. and is currently #17 on the Top 40 radio chart.

The release comes in the midst of Lauv’s I met you when I was 18 . sold out world tour. He also recently performed on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live and MTV’s TRL. After a sold-out North American run earlier this year, Lauv is returning to the US this summer for a series of festival performances including Lollapalooza, Hangout Music Festival, Firefly Music Festival and LaureLive Festival.

Lauv adds “Chasing Fire” to his ongoing playlist project, titled I met you when I was 18. The collection of songs were all written by the singer, songwriter during a significant period in his life as a student at New York University, and follow a theme of young love and self-actualization. The playlist will continue to evolve as Lauv periodically adds new songs. Click HERE to listen.

