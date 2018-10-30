LADY GAGA AND BRADLEY COOPER RELEASE VIDEO FOR ‘I’LL NEVER LOVE AGAIN’

‘A STAR IS BORN’ SOUNDTRACK DEBUTS AT #1 ON BILLBOARD 200

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper release the official video for A Star Is Born’s “I’ll Never Love Again” – premiered on Apple Music.

The official motion picture soundtrack to Warner Bros. Pictures, Live Nation Productions and Metro Goldwyn Pictures’ A Star Is Born has debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with over 231,000 in equivalent album consumption units. Released via Interscope Records, the album makes this Lady Gaga’s fifth consecutive #1 album and puts her in the lead for the most #1 albums by a female artist this decade.

