KIMBRA shares video for new track “Human” – Album ‘Primal Heart’ out April 20

KIMBRA SHARES OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR NEW TRACK “HUMAN”

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR KICKS OFF JANUARY 28

KIMBRA TO PERFORM ON LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

ON JANUARAY 29

FORTHCOMING ALBUM, PRIMAL HEART, OUT APRIL 20

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning, critically acclaimed New Zealand songstress Kimbra has shared the official video for her new track, “Human,” off her forthcoming studio album, Primal Heart, due out April 20, 2018 via Warner Bros. Records. Directed by Gregor Nicholas, the video shows the singer as she faces her clone in striking black and white. Kimbra states “I think of the clone in this video as a part of me, manifesting in order for me to make some kind of peace and seek connection through a shared experience.” Kimbra will embark on a 3-week North American headline tour kicking off January 28 in Boston and wrapping up on February 15 on the West Coast. On January 29, Kimbra will perform her single “Top of the World” on Late Night with Seth Meyers. See below for a full list of dates, and stay tuned for additional tour dates to be announced.

Watch/Share “Human” Official Video:

Listen/Share/Pre-Order:

Kimbra has quietly spent the past two years assembling the 11-track album, which she co-produced with John Congleton, in addition to working with hit-machine Skrillex on the song “Top of the World.” Stripping down Kimbra’s music to bare emotion and heart, the record invites listeners to experience the inherent vulnerability in her voice, conveying raw feeling throughout each song. Rolling Stone named Primal Heart one of this year’s most anticipated albums, and Regina Spektor recently gave Kimbra a nice shout out during a Vice News segment for her song “Top of the World.” Lenny Letter praises Kimbra for her “technical prowess and astute lyrical sagas” on this new record, saying that “if the world thought she was here only to assist on hit songs, she sounds as energized as ever to prove them wrong; she sounds ready for you to know she earned her mononym in pop.” “Human” is the third track to be released from this forthcoming record, following “ Everybody Knows ” and “ Top of the World .”

Kimbra’s voice seeped into the hearts and minds of listeners around the globe in 2012. She dueted with Gotye on the inescapable quadruple-platinum smash “Somebody That I Used to Know,” which garnered “Record of the Year” and “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” at the 2013 GRAMMY® Awards. Moreover, she made history by becoming the third New Zealand singer to win a GRAMMY®. Soon after, she confidently stepped into the spotlight on her debut album Vows, which spawned breakout single “Settle Down” and earned acclaim from Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times and more, followed by her equally acclaimed sophomore album The Golden Echo.

KIMBRA UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

1/28 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

1/29 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

1/30 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

1/31 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

2/02 Toronto, ON The Mod Club

2/03 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

2/05 Minneapolis, MN Cedar Cultural Center

2/08 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

2/09 Vancouver, BC Imperial

2/11 Seattle, WA Neumos

2/13 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

2/14 Los Angeles, CA The Theatre at the Ace Hotel

2/15 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory