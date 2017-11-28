Kim Petras Debut Single “I Don’t Want It At All” Out Now

Kim Petras’ infectious debut single “I Don’t Want It At All” has quickly amassed nearly 4 million Spotify streams in just weeks. Check out the new video for “I Don’t Want It At All.” Directed by Charlotte Rutherford, the video depicts Kim’s teen girl fantasy complete with lavish shopping sprees, a “Princess and the Pea” style throne, a miniature Hamptons, and a special guest appearance by Paris Hilton. Watch the video HERE

Featuring shimmering synths and a club-ready beat, the buoyant, fun track is a sassy take on how Kim has observed the LA sugar daddy lifestyle – a reality altogether different from her own.

Since her childhood in Cologne, Germany, Kim has been in love with pop music. It was a window into the bigger world outside of her little town. Kim notably began transitioning with female hormone therapy following her twelfth birthday before making worldwide headlines as the youngest person to receive gender reassignment surgery at the age of 16. Her experiences and bravery are subtly present in her music and her undeniable debut single perfectly showcases her imaginative artistry and unique brand of escapism.

“Pop was always my biggest obsession,” Kim affirms. “I spend so much time looking for new music online. As a kid, music videos were my escape from the little town I was living in, because nothing happened there. I want to provide that kind of escapism. It’s unapologetically pop.”

Download/Stream I Don't Want It At all"

