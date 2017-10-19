KELLY CLARKSON SHARES ALBUM TITLE TRACK “MEANING OF LIFE”

GRAMMY-winning Atlantic recording artist Kelly Clarkson has released the title track from her highly anticipated eighth studio album Meaning of Life (out October 27th via Atlantic Records). “‘Meaning of Life’ is the song that started this entire project” said Clarkson. “The vibe, soul, and message of this song was very critical to show other writers and producers of the new direction we were taking.”

The track arrives along with the third breathtaking video from her Nashville Sessions series, performed live from Nashville’s famed War Memorial Auditorium. Meaning of Life is the album Kelly Clarkson was destined to make with Atlantic Records, a collection of smart and sensual soul-inspired pop that immediately belongs among the legendary label’s classic canon. Clarkson united a stellar team of top songwriters and producers to collaborate on her Atlantic debut, among them past collaborators Jason Halbert, Jesse Shatkin and GRAMMY® Award-winning “Producer of the Year” Greg Kurstin as well as first time associates Mick Schultz, The Monarch, and Nick Ruth, among others. As if that weren’t enough, she is joined by members of the legendary Earth Wind & Fire on one of the album favorites “Whole Lotta Woman.”

“‘Meaning of Life’ will give you goosebumps (…) It packs one soulful punch.”– Harper’s BAZAAR