K.Flay releases brand new single “High Enough”







FORTHCOMING ALBUM “EVERY WHERE IS SOME WHERE” OUT APRIL 7th

(Night Street / Interscope Records)



PRE-ORDER TODAY

K.Flay’s “Every Where Is Some Where” is available for pre-order + “High Enough” instant grat track via the following links:

Retail | iTunes | Apple Music | Amazon MP3 | Spotify

LISTEN

“HIGH ENOUGH”

iTunes | Apple Music | Spotify | Amazon | Sou ndcloud

Hot on the heels of her SOLD OUT U.S. headlining tour, rising alt-pop/hip-hop artist K.Flay has released her brand new single, “High Enough” today. Lifted from her highly anticipated sophomore album “Every Where Is Some Where,” due out on April 7th 2017 via Night Street / Interscope Records. “High Enough” is available now on all digital platforms and as part an album pre-order HERE. Listen to “High Enough” HERE.

On the single K.Flay cleverly explores the power of lucid self-acceptance and delivers one of the soon-to-be-released album’s most blatantly upbeat tracks. Matching her seamless flow with sing-song melody, “High Enough” fuses breezy rhythm and bubbly guitar lines into a hopeful meditation on keeping clear-headed.



Talking about the single, K.Flay (real name Kristine Flaherty) declares “there are so many songs out there about getting fucked up,” she says of the song’s inspiration. “I think a part of me was asking the question: ‘What if I’m already high enough? What if I don’t need anything but what I’ve got?’ There are many moments in my life—whether it’s because of a person or a place—that I don’t want to feel altered or high or buzzed. I just want to feel exactly what I’m feeling.”



The first taste of the new album, “Black Wave,” hailed by Substream Magazine as “a surging press of sonic energy,” was released on February 3rd. According to K.Flay, “we were all on a beach, looking out at this terrible black wave in the distance, knowing it was going to swallow us whole.” Driven by furious rhythms and urgent vocal work, the song ends up offering a message of resistance and speaks to “facing something immense and menacing and choosing not to cower, but to rise up.” Watch the lyric video for “Black Wave” HERE.



Since making her debut in 2010, K.Flay has spun fearlessly detailed lyrics that show the bright and dark of the world in her head. For her second full-length Every Where Is Some Where, the L.A.-based singer-songwriter delved deeper into introspection while adding an element of political commentary. The result is her most deliberate and dynamic work yet, a thrillingly vital album that channels the frenzy and anxieties of today’s world but ultimately exhilarates. According to Flaherty, “each song on the record is about creating a different kind of meaning out of a different kind of something,” she explains. “Even the dark places are places. You’re still somewhere.”



Serving as the follow up to her 2016 EP Crush Me—whose lead single “Blood in the Cut” hit the top 5 on Modern Rock radio—Every Where Is Some Where amps up its defiant spirit with a densely textured yet gritty sound. Watch the edgy TJ Andrade-directed video for “Blood In The Cut” HERE.



K.Flay is the first signing to Interscope imprint Night Street Records, founded by her friend and collaborator, Imagine Dragons’ front man Dan Reynolds. Every Where Is Some Where features production from some of pop music’s heaviest hitters, including Mike Elizondo (Fiona Apple, Regina Spektor, Skylar Grey, 21 Pilots) and Tommy English (BØRNS, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Ladyhawke), amping up the album’s defiant spirit with a densely textured yet gritty sound. “After Life as a Dog I was listening to so much late-’90s/early-’00s rock,” says K.Flay, referring to her 2014 full-length debut. “I was absorbing the energy of people like Karen O, Shirley Manson, and Emily Haines and feeling totally inspired by it, so there’s lots more live guitar, bass, and drums on this record.” The new record also deftly infuses that same raw intensity she’s revealed in touring with such artists as Passion Pit, Icona Pop, Awolnation, and Theophilus London.



Ahead of summer festival dates, which include Firefly Festival (Tickets), Forecastle Festival (Tickets) and Sloss Music & Arts Festival (Tickets), K.Flay is slated to play shows at WOW Hall in Eugene, OR, El Rey Theater in Los Angeles and The Republik in Honolulu, HI. For a complete list of tour dates and ticket information see below and visit www.kflay.com

TOUR DATES

Mar 9 – Hamilton, ON – Hamilton Place Theatre*

Mar 10 – London, ON – London Music Hall*

Mar 11 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall*

Mar 14 – Winnepeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre*

Mar 15 – Saskatoon, SK – O’Brians Event Centre*

Mar 16 – Edmonton, AB – Shaw Conference Centre*

Mar 17 – Grand Prairie, AB – Better Than Freds*

Mar 18 – Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar and Grill*

Mar 20 – Calgary, AB – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium*

Mar 21 – Nelson, BC – Spirit Bar at the Hume Hotel*

Mar 22 – Kelowna, BC – Kelowna Community Theatre*

Mar 24 – Victoria, BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre*

Mar 25 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom*

Mar 26 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom*

Mar 29 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall

Apr 5 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

Apr 21 – Honolulu, HI – The Republik

Apr 28 – Oakbank, Aus – Groovin The Moo

Apr 29 – Maitland, Aus – Groovin The Moo

Apr 30 – Townsville, Aus – Groovin The Moo

May 2 – Brisbane, Aus – Woolly Mammoth

May 4 – Melbourne, Aus – Howler

May 6 – Bendigo, Aus – Groovin The Moo

May 7 – Canberra, Aus – Groovin The Moo

May 10 – Sydney, Aus – Oxford Art Factory

May 11 – Perth, Aus – Rosemount Hotel

May 13 – Bunbury, Aus – Groovin The Moo

May 20 – Chicago, IL – WKQX PIQNIQ

Jun 15-18 – Dover, DE – Firefly Festival

Jun 22 – Berlin, DE – Lido

Jun 23-25 – Scheessel, DE – Hurricane Festival

Jun 23-25 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE – Southside Festival

Jul 14-16 – Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival

Jul 15-16 – Birmingham, AL – Sloss Music & Arts Festival

* with Mother Mother