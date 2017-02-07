K. Flay Announces New Album ‘Every Where Is Some Where’

Announces New Album — Every Where Is Some Where — Out April 7th On Night Street / Interscope Records

NEW SONG — “BLACK WAVE” — AVAILABLE NOW

K.FLAY KICKS OFF U.S. HEADLINING TOUR TOMORROW IN LAS VEGAS

K.Flay will release her second full-length album — entitled Every Where Is Some Where — on April 7th on Night Street / Interscope Records. A brand-new song from the album, “Black Wave,” is available today for digital download and streaming via all participating digital retailers. Watch the lyric video HERE.

“Black Wave” is “about facing something immense and menacing and choosing not to cower, but to rise up,” K.Flay says in a statement that also sheds light on the album’s title. It reads in part:

“in writing this album, i thought a lot about the places that shape us, and how, in turn, we shape those places in our minds as human beings living on earth right now, we find ourselves in a very particular where. the planet is getting warmer, the internet is getting bigger, the stakes are as grave as ever. the president of the united states of america is a television celebrity who openly degrades those unlike him (non-white, non-male, non-straight, non-wealthy, non-citizen), whose chief strategist has spent much of his career promoting white nationalism in a country meant to foster diversity and progress through tolerance. a president who intends to limit our freedoms, foment hatred & silence dissent and yet. every place, every where, is just some place, some where. it’s all arbitrary and fucked up and sometimes lucky. i think you can understand the fact of your own smallness in this world while still celebrating the very particular singularity of who you are and where you happen to stand.”

Read K.Flay’s full statement HERE.

Tomorrow, K.Flay kicks off her U.S. headlining tour in support of her current EP Crush Me, which features the Top 5 Modern Rock Radio track“Blood In The Cut.” ).

K.Flay’s upcoming tour dates are as follows

Visit http://www.kflay.com/ for tickets and more information

2/04 Las Vegas, NV The Bunkhouse Saloon

2/05 Phoenix, AZ The Crescent Ballroom

2/06 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

2/07 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep

2/09 Tulsa, OK The Vanguard

2/10 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre

2/11 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

2/13 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

2/16 Indianapolis, IN HiFi

2/17 Covington, KY Madison Live

2/18 Nashville, TN Exit/In

2/20 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theatre

2/21 Atlanta, GA Masquerade Hell Stage

2/23 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

2/27 New York NY Bowery Ballroom

3/02 Buffalo, NY The Waiting Room

3/29 Eugene, OR WOW Hall

4/05 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre

4/21 Honolulu, HI The Republik

6/15-18 Dover, DE Firefly Festival

7/14-16 Louisville, KY Forecastle Festival

7/15-16 Birmingham, AL Sloss Music &Arts Festival





