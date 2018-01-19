Justine Skye releases new album ‘ULTRAVIOLET’ today!

JUSTINE SKYE RELEASES FULL-LENGTH DEBUT ULTRAVIOLET EVERYWHERE TODAY

FEATURING THE SINGLES “HEAVEN,” “BACK FOR MORE,” “DON’T THINK ABOUT IT,” & MORE

JUSTINE SKYE releases her anxiously awaited full-length debut, ULTRAVIOLET [Roc Nation] in stores and at all digital retailers. Get it Today, singer, songwriter, fashionista and actressreleases her anxiously awaited full-length debut,[Roc Nation] in stores and at all digital retailers. Get it HERE

ULTRAVIOLET features fan favorites “Back For More” [2.5 million-plus streams] and “Don’t Think About It” [1.1 million-plus streams]. Watch the video HERE . Additionally, JUSTINE served up the record’s latest song, “Heaven,” released last week. Check out the full tracklisting below.

Everything turns ULTRAVIOLET today! It’s just the beginning for JUSTINE. Be on the lookout for a whole lot more soon.

JUSTINE SKYE has been quietly and diligently working on her craft since 2014. Produced exclusively by GRAMMY® Award-winning visionary The Dream, her 2016 EP8 Ounces earned praise from the likes of Billboard, The Fader, Genius, and more as Wonderland Magazine proclaimed her a “musical prodigy on the rise.” Her sphere of influence dramatically expanded yet again in 2017 as she became an ambassador for both True Religion and Forever 21 in addition to making her big screen debut in Green Dolphin.

ULTRAVIOLET Tracklisting: