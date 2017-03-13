Julia Michael uncovers the music video for her breakthrough debut single “Issues”

JULIA MICHAELS DEBUTS MUSIC VIDEO FOR “ISSUES”

FIRST NEW ARTIST DEBUT OF 2017 TO HIT 100 MILLION STREAMS

GLOBAL CONSUMPTION OF HITMAKER’S BREAKOUT SINGLE CROSSES 1 MILLION

Buzzing pop songstress JULIA MICHAELS uncovers the music video for her breakthrough debut single “Issues” today on VEVO. Watch it HERE.

Directed by Tabitha Denholm [Florence + the Machine, Haim, Jessie J, Of Monsters and Men], the clip tells a cinematic story evocative of the song’s emotional lyrics and the artist’s powerful delivery.

About the visual, JULIA comments, “In the ‘ISSUES‘ video, I’m going through flashbacks from the night before with my boyfriend after waking up alone. I’m reflecting on the issues we have, but also remembering the great moments, and how much we love each other too.”

After solidifying herself as one of pop music’s most in-demand songwriters, co-writing a string of Billboard Hot 100 hits alongside Justin Tranter—including inescapable smashes like Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” Selena Gomez’s “Good for You”[feat. A$AP Rocky], Hailee Steinfeld’s “Love Myself,” and more, JULIA MICHAELS is poised for her first big hit as a solo artist.

“Issues” is quickly shaping up to be one of the year’s defining pop anthems. It’s rapidly ascending the Top 15 at Top 40 Radio, with global consumption crossing 1 million. JULIA has become the first new artist of the year whose debut single has reached 100 million streams. The song entered the Top 10 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 Chart and Top 15 on the US Top 50 Chart following its debut at #1 on the US Viral 50 Chart and #4 on the Global Viral Chart. The song has also reached the Top 5 of iTunes Top Pop Songs Chart, and Top 15 of the Overall Top Songs Chart. What’s more, the single is Top 10 on iTunes in over 15 markets worldwide, and has received platinum certification status in Australia, Sweden, and Norway.

JULIA also just garnered a nomination for “The Freshest- Best New Artist” at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards April 29. This marks her first nod at the show.

Critical applause remains unanimous. Billboard named her among its “Artists to Watch in 2017,” Apple proclaimed her a “New Artist of the Week,” and Forbes placed her on its “30 Under 30: Music” list. Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly pegged her forthcoming album as part of its“Most Anticipated Albums of 2017.”

Stream/Download “Issues” HERE

“Musically it’s stellar…it adds up to the first great pop single of 2017.” – Stereogum

“The pop star 2017 needs.” i-D

“The personal, soul-bearing ‘Issues’ is as catchy as it is tender, and her soft delivery helps her stand out from the pop crowd.” – Rolling Stone

