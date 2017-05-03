JENNIFER HUDSON RELEASES REMIX PACKAGE FOR HER NEW SINGLE “REMEMBER ME ”
Featuring Remixes from Dave Audé/ Kat Krazy/ BÅUT/ Ryan Riback/ John “J-C” Carr
1. Remember Me (Kat Krazy Remix)
3. Remember Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
4. Remember Me (John “J-C” Carr Remix)
5. Remember Me (Dave Audé Remix)
Multi-platinum Oscar and Grammy Award®-winning global superstar, Jennifer Hudson releases a remix package for her new single “Remember Me”
Featuring some of the world’s finest remixers/DJs each adding their flavor to the original, from Dave Audé, Kat Krazy, BÅUT, Ryan Riback and John “J-C” Carr
“Remember Me” is Jennifer’s brand new single on Epic Records. In case you missed it, watch the original video for “Remember Me” HERE
“Remember Me” is available now at all digital and streaming platforms worldwide. Watch Jennifer Hudson’s performance of her new single“Remember Me”on Ellen.
Underscoring Jennifer’s special connection to “Remember Me” is the fact that she co-wrote the track with Jamie Hartman, co-writer of Rag’n’Bone Man’s worldwide multi-platinum #1 smash, “Human,” one of Sony Music’s biggest global hits of the past year.
“Remember Me” is the lead single from Jennifer’s upcoming Epic Records debut album (her fourth career album), which she is completing with LA Reid, Chairman, Epic Records and executive producer Clive Davis, Chief Creative Officer, Sony Music Entertainment.
“As an artist, when I discover music that I connect with deeply, it brings me a sense of excitement that I can’t put into words,” said Ms. Hudson. “That’s how I feel about “Remember Me”. Everything about it is special – from co-writing it with Jamie, to the recording process, to how it made me feel along the way. I just can’t wait to share it with the world.”
“Jennifer Hudson is the defining voice of this generation,” said Mr. Reid when he announced her signing to Epic last year. “Her award-winning presence on records, in film, and on stage, establishes her as one of the premier artists to emerge in this century. I’m enjoying collaborating with my friend and mentor Clive Davis on Jennifer’s first Epic album and excited for her fans to hear what we’re up to.”
“I signed Jennifer in 2007,” said Mr. Davis, “believing her to be the strongest candidate as the next generation’s Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston. She has become that, as LA and I excitingly reunite to capture Jennifer at her all time best.”
Jennifer’s “I Will Always Love You” live tribute to Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards® in 2012 (the day after Whitney’s death) was an iconic moment; view performance HERE.
ABOUT JENNIFER HUDSON:
Grammy® and Academy Award winner and best-selling author Jennifer Hudson is an extraordinary talent who went from singing in a small Chicago church to worldwide acclaim. After appearing as a contestant on American Idol in 2004, Hudson’s career was launched in 2006, with her film debut portrayal of Effie White in Dreamgirls, the
Follow Jennifer: