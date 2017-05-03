JENNIFER HUDSON RELEASES REMIX PACKAGE FOR HER NEW SINGLE “REMEMBER ME ”

Featuring Remixes from Dave Audé/ Kat Krazy/ BÅUT/ Ryan Riback/ John “J-C” Carr

1. Remember Me (Kat Krazy Remix)

2. Remember Me (BÅUT Remix)

3. Remember Me (Ryan Riback Remix)

4. Remember Me (John “J-C” Carr Remix)

5. Remember Me (Dave Audé Remix)

Multi-platinum Oscar and Grammy Award®-winning global superstar, Jennifer Hudson releases a remix package for her new single “Remember Me”

Featuring some of the world’s finest remixers/DJs each adding their flavor to the original, from Dave Audé, Kat Krazy, BÅUT, Ryan Riback and John “J-C” Carr

“Remember Me” is Jennifer’s brand new single on Epic Records. In case you missed it, watch the original video for “Remember Me” HERE

“Remember Me” is available now at all digital and streaming platforms worldwide. Watch Jennifer Hudson’s performance of her new single“Remember Me”on Ellen.

Underscoring Jennifer’s special connection to “Remember Me” is the fact that she co-wrote the track with Jamie Hartman, co-writer of Rag’n’Bone Man’s worldwide multi-platinum #1 smash, “Human,” one of Sony Music’s biggest global hits of the past year.

“Remember Me” is the lead single from Jennifer’s upcoming Epic Records debut album (her fourth career album), which she is completing with LA Reid, Chairman, Epic Records and executive producer Clive Davis, Chief Creative Officer, Sony Music Entertainment.

“As an artist, when I discover music that I connect with deeply, it brings me a sense of excitement that I can’t put into words,” said Ms. Hudson. “That’s how I feel about “Remember Me”. Everything about it is special – from co-writing it with Jamie, to the recording process, to how it made me feel along the way. I just can’t wait to share it with the world.”

“Jennifer Hudson is the defining voice of this generation,” said Mr. Reid when he announced her signing to Epic last year. “Her award-winning presence on records, in film, and on stage, establishes her as one of the premier artists to emerge in this century. I’m enjoying collaborating with my friend and mentor Clive Davis on Jennifer’s first Epic album and excited for her fans to hear what we’re up to.”

“I signed Jennifer in 2007,” said Mr. Davis, “believing her to be the strongest candidate as the next generation’s Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston. She has become that, as LA and I excitingly reunite to capture Jennifer at her all time best.”

Jennifer’s “I Will Always Love You” live tribute to Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards® in 2012 (the day after Whitney’s death) was an iconic moment; view performance HERE. Jennifer’s live tribute to Prince also gave the June 2016 BET Awards ceremony its climactic moment, as she sang “Purple Rain” in front of an orchestra led by Stevie Wonder on keyboards and guitarist Tori Kelly. Adding to the occasion, Ms. Hudson was wearing the same memorable white hooded tunic worn by Prince the last time he was at the awards spectacular. View Jennifer’s BET Awards performance HERE.

ABOUT JENNIFER HUDSON :

Grammy® and Academy Award winner and best-selling author Jennifer Hudson is an extraordinary talent who went from singing in a small Chicago church to worldwide acclaim. After appearing as a contestant on American Idol in 2004, Hudson’s career was launched in 2006, with her film debut portrayal of Effie White in Dreamgirls, the adaptation of the Broadway musical. The Academy Award-winning breakout performance garnered her nearly 30 awards including the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA, and NAACP Image awards. On record, Hudson went on to chart three Top 10 albums in Billboard, starting with her RIAA platinum self-titled #2 Soundscan debut of 2008 (which won the Grammy Award® for Best R&B Album); followed by the RIAA gold #2 debut I Remember Me (2011); and JHUD (2014) fe aturing the Grammy®-nominated “It’s Your World.” In addition to Dreamgirls, additional film credits include Sex and the City, Secret Life of Bees, Winnie Mandela, The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, Black Nativity, ChiRaq, and Monster as well as television appearances on Smash, Empire, and HBO’s Confirmation, among others. In 2012, Hudson published her New York Times best-selling memoir, I Got This: How I Changed My Ways, Found Myself and Lost Everything that Weighed Me Down. In 2013, she was honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her indelible success in the music industry. She made her Broadway debut in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple, in the role of Shug Avery for which she won a Grammy®. In December 2016, she played Motormouth Maybelle in the television special Hairspray Live. And last Fall, she was featured in Universal Picture’s animated hit film Sing and went on to begin her highly-rated stint as a coach on The Voice UK. Next up, Hudson stars in Netflix’ original film, Sandy Wexler alongside Adam Sandler, which begins streaming April 14, 2017. Together with her sister Julia, Jennifer Hudson co-founded the Julian D. King Gift Foundation as a catalyst for change in children’s health, education and welfare.

