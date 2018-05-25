Janine unveils highly-anticipated debut album “99”

Watch the “Too Late” Video HERE

“We’re big fans of Janine’s blend of vulnerable songwriting and quiet-storm, ’90s-indebted R&B, refreshed for a new generation.” – PAPER

“Janine has hopped in the spotlight and is gleaming as bright as ever…” – FLAUNT

Janine has announced today's release of her eagerly awaited debut album. "99" is available now all digital music retailers and streaming services.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am to announce the release of my first full length album,” says Janine, “I’ve been waiting to give this album to my fans and it seems both surreal and moving that they will finally get to experience it. I love them so much and I genuinely feel like my album is a gift I can give them in return for how much they have given me.”

A gifted visual artist and electrifying live performer, Janine recently wrapped her first-ever U.S. headline run. The “Before It’s Too Late Tour” saw jam-packed performances across the country including a spectacular finale at Los Angeles’ legendary Troubadour.

Janine first began performing at open mic nights in her native Auckland when she was but 14 years old. She soon developed her own unique amalgam of pop, indie, R&B, and hip hop, all built around her emotional songcraft, otherworldly vocals, and utterly individualistic persona. Released initially by her own Little Mixtapes Records in 2013, “DARK MIND” immediately shot Janine into the spotlight – as well as the top 2 on the iTunes Store’s “Top R&B Albums” chart. The EP -which also includes the hit single/video, “Little Bit” (featured on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Hollywood) – received worldwide applause, with high praise coming from such outlets as MTV, Billboard, VIBE Vixen, Complex, and VIBE, which ranked Janine among their “R&B Secret Society: 26 Acts You Should Be Listening To.”

TRACKLISTING

1. Be By Myself

2. Hold On

3. Don’t Love Me

4. Never The Right Time

5. Too Late

6. Unstable

7. Said It All

8. Numb

9. Believed

10. Wrong Thing

11. Get Through This Again