Jake Shears: The First Tour

Jake Shears, lead vocalist and primary songwriter for the New York band Scissor Sisters is stepping out on his own, for the first time. This five date southern tour will mark the beginning

of what will undoubtedly be a wild musical adventure. What’s up his sparkly sleeves? The only way to find out is to personally attend one of the shows in Louisville, Atlanta, Nashville,

Birmingham or New Orleans, and be one of the first to witness what he’s been up to.

 

Tickets are available now

6/4 Zanzabar, Louisville, KY — GET TICKETS
6/6 High Watt, Nashville, TN – GET TICKETS
6/7 The Earl, Atlanta, GA – GET TICKETS
6/8 Saturn, Birmingham, AL – GET TICKETS  
6/10 One Eyed Jacks, New Orleans, LA – GET TICKETS

