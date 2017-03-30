Iggy Azalea releases new single

IGGY AZALEA’s “MO BOUNCE” OUT NOW VIA DEF JAM RECORDINGS;
NEW SINGLE FROM UPCOMING SECOND ALBUM, DIGITAL DISTORTION
“MO BOUNCE” PRODUCED BY STEREOTYPES AND FAR EAST MOVEMENT; NEW VIDEO – SHOT IN HONG KONG BY DIRECTOR LIL INTERNET – PREMIERES
Multi-platinum Def Jam Recordings artist Iggy Azalea returns to the spotlight this week with the release of her brand new single “Mo Bounce,” out now at all digital service providers. Download/Stream HERE.
“Mo Bounce,” produced by Stereotypes and Far East Movement, is the new single from DIGITAL DISTORTION, Iggy’s highly-anticipated new album, the follow-up to her 2014 debut, The New Classic. The “Mo Bounce” video, shot in Hong Kong by director Lil Internet (Beyoncé’s “No Angel”), premieres today. Watch HERE.
With her four Grammy Award® nominations (including Best New Artist and Record Of The Year), a shelf full of American Music Awards, ASCAP Pop and Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, MTV VMAs from the U.S., Europe and Japan, Teen Choice Awards, and much more – Iggy Azalea owned 2014, as a result of her trifecta of worldwide #1 multi-platinum smash hits:
- “Fancy” (featuring Charli XCX, 5x-platinum);
- “Black Widow” (featuring Rita Ora, 3x-platinum);
- “Problem” (collaboration with Ariana Grande, 6x-platinum)
Iggy Azalea exploded onto the charts and emerged as the breakout story of 2014. After a handful of early singles and buzzworthy mixtapes, she detonated charts worldwide when “Fancy” (featuring Charli XCX) rocketed to the top of the charts in over 20 territories, including 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, 16 weeks at #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and 18 weeks at #1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart.
“Fancy” was the longest-leading Hot 100 #1 hit by a female rapper, a new chart record. It was named Billboard’s 2014 Song of the Summer, iTunes Best Song of 2014, the year’s most-streamed song on Spotify, and the most-watched music video on Vevo.
While “Fancy” was still residing at #1 on the Hot 100, “Problem” – Iggy’s collab with Ariana Grande – peaked at #2. Iggy had made chart history again, this time as the first artist since the Beatles to rank at #1 and #2 simultaneously with their first two Hot 100 hits. Iggy’s winning streak continued with “Black Widow” (featuring Rita Ora) which rose to #1 on the Dance, Rhythmic, R&B/Hip-Hop, Rap, and Mainstream Top 40 charts, and #3 on the Hot 100.
Propelled by the back-to-back success of “Problem,” “Fancy” and “Black Widow,” The New Classic peaked at #1 on the Billboard Rap Album charts, the first for an international female artist. Iggy Azalea’s videos have amassed over 2 billion combined views to date.