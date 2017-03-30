Iggy Azalea releases new single

IGGY AZALEA’s “MO BOUNCE” OUT NOW VIA DEF JAM RECORDINGS;

NEW SINGLE FROM UPCOMING SECOND ALBUM, DIGITAL DISTORTION

“MO BOUNCE” PRODUCED BY STEREOTYPES AND FAR EAST MOVEMENT; NEW VIDEO – SHOT IN HONG KONG BY DIRECTOR LIL INTERNET – PREMIERES

Multi-platinum Def Jam Recordings artist Iggy Azalea returns to the spotlight this week with the release of her brand new single “Mo Bounce,” out now at all digital service providers. Download/Stream HERE.

“Mo Bounce,” produced by Stereotypes and Far East Movement, is the new single from DIGITAL DISTORTION, Iggy’s highly-anticipated new album, the follow-up to her 2014 debut, The New Classic. The “Mo Bounce” video, shot in Hong Kong by director Lil Internet (Beyoncé’s “No Angel”), premieres today. Watch HERE.

With her four Grammy Award® nominations (including Best New Artist and Record Of The Year), a shelf full of American Music Awards, ASCAP Pop and Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, MTV VMAs from the U.S., Europe and Japan, Teen Choice Awards, and much more – Iggy Azalea owned 2014, as a result of her trifecta of worldwide #1 multi-platinum smash hits:

“Fancy” (featuring Charli XCX, 5x-platinum);

(featuring Charli XCX, 5x-platinum); “Black Widow” (featuring Rita Ora, 3x-platinum);

(featuring Rita Ora, 3x-platinum); “Problem” (collaboration with Ariana Grande, 6x-platinum)