FISCHERSPOONER’S NEW ALBUM

‘SIR’

OUT NOW

STREAM / BUY SIR: http://smarturl.it/SirAlbum

SHARE NEW VIDEO FOR “BUTTERSCOTCH GODDAM”

TOUR KICKS OFF MARCH 14; TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Iconic art-pop group Fischerspooner release their first album in nearly a decade, Sir, today via Ultra Records. Entirely produced by Michael Stipe, the album presents a resistant narrative with an overtly queer and celebratory body of work in response to the current atmosphere in America. The collection of erotically-charged, yet profound songs was crafted by Spooner and Stipe at Michael’s home in Athens, GA, alongside Michael’s close collaborator Andy LeMaster. It also features additional production by BOOTS (Beyonce, Run The Jewels, FKA Twigs) and mixing by both Stuart White (Beyonce’s Lemonade) and Andy LeMaster. In addition, it features contributions by Spooner’s longtime collaborator Le Chev, as well as Thomas Haskett.

In celebration, they share their captivating new video for “Butterscotch Goddam,” which was directed by Carlo Van de Roer. Roer said about the project,“The song is about a tumultuous love affair. We shot the video entirely in-camera, using optical devices and new filmmaking tools to play with the push and pull of a dichotomous relationship, and the accumulating distortion of reality that comes with that.”

Fischerspooner will kick off their west coast tour in San Francisco on March 14, with a stop in Los Angeles on March 15 and wrapping in Santa Ana onMarch 16 – all tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now here: showsnear.by/fischerspoonertou r .

WATCH “TOPBRAZIL”

WATCH “TOGETHERNESS FT CAROLINE POLACHEK” (FISCHER EDIT)

WATCH “TOGETHERNESS FT CAROLINE POLACHEK” (SPOONER EDIT)

WATCH “HAVE FUN TONIGHT”

‘Sir’

1. Stranger Strange

2. TopBrazil

3. Togetherness ft. Caroline Polachek

4. Everything Is Just Alright

5. Have Fun Tonight

6. Discreet

7. Strut

8. Get It On

9. I Need Love

10. Butterscotch Goddam ft. Johnny Magee

11. Dark Pink

12. Try Again ft. Andy LeMaster

13. Oh Rio ft. Holly Miranda

TOUR DATES:

March 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

March 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

March 16 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

“They’ve updated their sound all the way into the future…nods as much to FKA Twigs or Arca as any songs they’ve made before…Classic Fischerspooner, but made for these times.” – PITCHFORK

“Sir is no accident or lark… Its sound and its vision are nipped and tucked for contemporary consumption…The result is sonic and narrative focus, 13 mid-tempo pop songs with almost zero fat.”

– NPR

“Sir, breaks new ground for electroclash pioneers Warren Fischer and Casey Spooner.” – BILLBOARD

“with Sir (Ultra), an album so catchy and dance-inducing it takes a second to realize that some of its lyrics tell private stories, that indeed Spooner and Fischer are out to create a new anthem for boys who love boys who love boys.” – INTERVIEW

“Alluring” – DAZED

“intimate as hell and hot hot hot…The ultimate embodiment of the album’s loud, proud, erotically-charged response to the current political climate in the US” – i-D

“gleaming club opus” – STEREOGUM

“The music propels queerness to the forefront, dealing with sexuality as an explicitly political issue, while more personal than the band’s ever dared.” –SPIN

Connect with Fischerspooner

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM

SPOTIFY

SOUNDCLOUD