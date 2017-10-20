Hayley Kiyoko Unleashes “Feelings”

GET HOOKED ON HAYLEY KIYOKO’S BRAND NEW SONG “FEELINGS”

TRACK & VIDEO AVAILABLE NOW AT ALL DSPS

BREAKTHROUGH POP ARTIST PREMIERES FIRST SONG AND

SELF-DIRECTED VIDEO FROM HIGHLY ANTICIPATED DEBUT LP

ON MTV’S TOTAL REQUEST LIVE

SET TO PERFORM AT NEW ORLEANS’ VOODOO MUSIC + ARTS EXPERIENCE ON OCTOBER 28TH AND HEADLINE THE ICONIC EL REY THEATRE IN LOS ANGELES ON NOVEMBER 4TH

LISTEN HERE | WATCH HERE

Hayley Kiyoko has unveiled her catchy new song “ Atlantic recording artisthas unveiled her catchy new song “ Feelings ” – the first track from her highly anticipated debut album is available now via all digital music retailers and streaming services. Hayley premiered her brand new song along with the self-directed music video on MTV’s Total Request Live BuzzFeed has already applauded the video for its “unapologetic, real, and honest representation.”Watch the companion video, which captures all of the “feelings” associated with a budding romance, on Hayley’s official YouTube channel HERE

Hayley is set to celebrate the release of “Feelings” with a performance at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, October 28th. Shortly thereafter, Hayley will return to Los Angeles to headline El Rey Theatre on Saturday, November 4th. For complete details, ticket information, and additional announcements, please visit www.hayleykiyokoofficial.com.

The release of “Feelings” follows an already massive year for the rising singer/songwriter/director who was recently featured as one of Rolling Stone‘s “10 New Artists You Need To Know.” At the end of 2016, Hayley celebrated the release of her label debut EP CITRINE, which reached the top 5 on Billboard‘s “Heatseekers” chart and features the acclaimed singles and self-directed companion visuals, “ One Bad Night ” and “ Gravel To Tempo ,” by launching the first leg of her nationwide “One Bad Night Tour.” The completely sold out headline tour saw Hayley performing her new music for her passionate and devoted fans in multiple cities throughout the US. According to Baeble, “Hayley Kiyoko’s music acts as a safe space for the LGBTQ community.”

This past spring, just before embarking upon the second leg of her “One Bad Night Tour,” which included a stop at NYC’s famed Bowery Ballroom in addition to performances down in Austin at SXSW, Hayley unleashed the again self-directed video for her song “ Sleepover ,” which arrived amidst widespread media attention from outlets such as Pop Crush, which highly praised the single as “a poignant piece of pro-LGBTQ art… set against a hazy, humid electronic soundscape of drowsy mid-tempo beats and flickering guitar twinkles.” To date, Hayley’s self-directed music videos have collectively amassed over 125 million views on YouTube.

