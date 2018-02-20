Hayley Kiyoko announces her biggest headline tour to date

HAYLEY KIYOKO TO EMBARK ON EPIC “EXPECTATIONS” TOUR
CHECK OUT THE TOUR TEASER HERE
BREAKTHROUGH POP ARTIST TO CELEBRATE DEBUT LP WITH MASSIVE NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR & SELLS OUT NYC’S IRVING PLAZA DURING ONSALE
TREK KICKS OFF APRIL 11TH IN SAN DIEGO, CA
TICKETS ON SALE NOW HERE
KIYOKO ASCENDS RADIO CHARTS WITH LEAD SINGLE “CURIOUS” SPINNING AT OVER 45 STATIONS NATIONWIDE; WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
MARIAN HILL’S “CURIOUS” REMIX OUT NOW – LISTEN HERE
EXPECTATIONS IS AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER HERE + ARRIVES EVERYWHERE MARCH 30TH
This past week, Atlantic recording artist Hayley Kiyoko took to her Instagram to announce her biggest headline tour to date. Check out the tour teaser visual HERE. TheEXPECTATIONS TOUR begins Wednesday, April 11th at San Diego, CA’s Observatory North Park and then travels into mid-June (see attached itinerary). Kiyoko – whose two-part “One Bad Night Tour” sold out top venues in major markets across the country in 2017 – is also slated for a pair of eagerly awaited performances at Coachella, set for Sunday, April 15th and Sunday, April 22nd. After instantly selling out her (June 16TH) New York City show at Irving Plaza during this week’s ONSALE, Hayley has added a second New York City date scheduled for June 18TH. Tickets for all dates are on sale now; for complete details and availability, please visit www.hayleykiyokoofficial.com.
The upcoming tour celebrates the imminent arrival of Kiyoko’s highly anticipated debut album EXPECTATIONS, which arrives everywhere on March 30th and is available now for pre-order HERE. Kiyoko’s debut LP is heralded by the current smash single, “Curious,” which Hayley premiered earlier this year on MTV’s Total Request Live alongside the self-directed steamy music video that showcases Hayley’s confidently slick dance moves. The video, which has amassed nearly 5.5 million views since last month’s release, can be viewed on Hayley’s official YouTube channel HERE. “Curious” is currently impacting Pop and Hot AC radio formats nationwide and has recently received over 45 adds at Pop Radio across stations in markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville and more. Today, the track receives an exclusive new remix from Platinum-certified Philadelphia duoMarian Hill, who recently released their brand new single “Subtle Thing.” The “Curious (Marian Hill Remix)” is available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE.
“Curious” ushered in the start of what’s bound to be another stellar year for the rising pop artist. Upon release, Billboard cited “high expectations,” for Kiyoko writing, “At this point, Hayley Kiyoko’s ascension to Billboard Hot 100 domination seems inevitable.” The single was immediately placed upon The New York Times’ “The Playlist” and TIME Magazine’s “5 Songs You Need to Listen to this Week,” with Idolator declaring it “One Of The First Great Pop Songs Of 2018,”and publications such as The FADER praising the “Curious” visual as “a beautifully shot commentary on the dynamics of queer love and the complicated laws of same-sex attraction.”
Last week, Hayley was selected as one of the British LGBT Awards’ “Top 10 Music Artists 2018”nominees alongside Dua Lipa, Frank Ocean, label-mate Kehlani, P!NK, Troye Sivan and more. “Curious” follows Kiyoko’s fall 2017 release of her catchy track “Feelings” – also to be featured on EXPECTATIONS and available now at all DSPs – along with the self-directed music video which BuzzFeed instantly applauded for its “unapologetic, real, and honest representation.” Watch the visual, which has gone on to garner over 7.5 million views on YouTube and captures all of the “feelings” associated with a budding romance, HERE.
In the fall of 2016, the multi-talented singer, songwriter, director and actress, featured as one of Rolling Stone’s “10 New Artists You Need To Know,” released her major-label debut EP CITRINE, which reached the top 5 on Billboard’s “Heatseekers” chart and included the acclaimed singles and self-directed companion visuals, “One Bad Night” and “Gravel To Tempo. Hayley went on to celebrate CITRINE by launching the first leg of her nationwide “One Bad Night Tour.” The completely sold-out headline tour saw Hayley performing her new music for her passionate and devoted fans in multiple cities throughout the US. According to Baeble, “Hayley Kiyoko’s music acts as a safe space for the LGBTQ community.”Last spring, just before embarking upon the second leg of her “One Bad Night Tour,” which included a stop at NYC’s famed Bowery Ballroom in addition to performances down in Austin at SXSW, Hayley unleashed another self-directed video for her song “Sleepover,” which arrived amidst widespread media attention from outlets such as Pop Crush, which highly praised the single as “a poignant piece of pro-LGBTQ art… set against a hazy, humid electronic soundscape of drowsy mid-tempo beats and flickering guitar twinkles.” To date, Hayley’s self-directed music videos have collectively amassed over 160 million views on YouTube.
2018 NORTH AMERICAN
“EXPECTATIONS” TOUR
APRIL
11 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
12 – San Luis Obispo, CA – The Fremont Theater
13 – Santa Cruz, CA -Rio Theatre
15 – Indio, CA – Coachella
17 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
18 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
19 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
22 – Indio, CA – Coachella
24 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore *SOLD OUT*
25 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
27 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
28 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
30 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room
MAY
1 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity
3 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues *SOLD OUT*
4 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
5 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
7 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
8 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
9 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
11 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
12 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theatre
13 – St. Petersburg, FL – The State Theatre
JUNE
1 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore Silver Spring
2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
3 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall *SOLD OUT*
5 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
6 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
8 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe
9 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
11 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
12 – Norfolk, VA – Norva
14 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts *SOLD OUT*
15 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club *SOLD OUT*
16 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza *SOLD OUT*
18 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza