Hayley Kiyoko announces her biggest headline tour to date

The

EXPECTATIONS TOUR

begins Wednesday, April 11

th

at San Diego, CA’s Observatory North Park and then travels into mid-June (see attached itinerary).

After instantly selling out her (June 16 TH ) New York City show at Irving Plaza during this week’s ONSALE , Hayley has added a second New York City date scheduled for June 18 TH . Tickets for all dates are on sale now; for complete details and availability, please visit

www.hayleykiyokoofficial.com

.