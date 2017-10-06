Gwen Stefani releases ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ today

Photo by Jamie Nelson

GWEN STEFANI RELEASES YOU MAKE IT FEEL LIKE CHRISTMASTODAY, OCTOBER 6th

Gwen Stefani releases her first ever holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, today on Interscope Records. A limited edition white vinyl version of the album will be released October 20th. The set features a mixture of original and classic holiday tunes and is available now at Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstarreleases her first ever holiday album,, today on Interscope Records. A limited edition white vinyl version of the album will be released October 20th. The set features a mixture of original and classic holiday tunes and is available now at http://smarturl.it/GwenChristmas

An exclusive Deluxe Edition of You Make It Feel Like Christmas is available at Target. This special version includes a hard-back book with 24 pages of exclusive images from the making of the album and Gwen’s personal holiday photos.

You Make It Feel Like Christmas features six originals and six classic holiday tunes. The first single, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” was written by Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, busbee and Justin Tranter, with the other originals being written by Gwen Stefani, busbee and Justin Tranter. You Make It Feel Like Christmas was produced by busbee and Eric Valentine.

Buy/Stream You Make it Feel Like Christmas

Connect: