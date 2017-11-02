GRYFFIN RELEASES CASTLE IN THE SKY TOUR PT. 1

Los Angeles-based artist and producer Gryffin releases a new single — “Nobody Compares To You” feat Katie Pearlman— available now via all digital partners.

“Nobody Compares To You” is the second single to be released from Gryffin’s upcoming debut EP, which will be released later this year by Darkroom / Geffen Records. Billboard called the previous single, “Love in Ruins,” “a breezy cut” that “melds the worlds of indie and dance,” while Earmilk noted its “melodic tone, with ambient synths and strumming guitar,” as “Harnett’s pained voice tells a story of love lost over gentle production.” Gryffin also recently remixed Portugal. The Man’s hit “Feel It Still”- check it out here.

The North American Headlining “CASTLE IN THE SKY” Tour is now underway. Please see below for remaining tour dates or head over tohttp://castleinthesky. gryffinofficial.com/ for further information.

Drawing equally from his edgy ingenuity as a producer and his carefully honed musicality as a longtime guitarist and classically trained pianist, Gryffin became known last year for two heavy-hitting singles that showcased his deeply melodic take on dance music. “Heading Home” (feat. Josef Salvat)shot to #1 on Spotify’s US and Global Viral charts, while “Whole Heart” (a collaboration with Bipolar Sunshine) hit #2 on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist. His smash single “Feel Good,” with Illenium and featuring Daya, has racked up more than over 55 million Spotify plays since its release in March. Watch the official video here.

“Castle In The Sky” tour dates:

11/02 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

11/03 Austin, TX Empire Garage

11/04 Dallas, TX Trees

11/07 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

11/08 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

11/09 Santa Barbara, CA Soho Music Club

11/10 San Francisco, CA Warfield Theatre

11/11 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

11/14 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

11/15 San Luis Obispo, CA Fremont Theatre

11/16 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park

11/17 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

11/18 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

11/21 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

11/22 Denver, CO Bluebird

11/25 Honolulu, HI Republik

