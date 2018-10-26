THE GREETING COMMITTEE release debut album ‘THIS IS IT’ today!

THE GREETING COMMITTEE RELEASE

BAND FEATURES QUEER FRONTWOMAN ADDIE SARTINO

PERFORMING IN LOS ANGELES NOVEMBER 6 AND A SOLD-OUT HOMETOWN SHOW IN KANSAS CITY NOVEMBER 10

Today, The Greeting Committee release their debut full-length album This Is It via Harvest Records. Get it HERE

With songs ranging from the upbeat single “ Don’t Go ” to the emotional fan-favorite “ Birthday Song ,” This Is It is a coming-of-age story in album form. All between the ages of 19 and 21, the Kansas City-based band delivers an original selection of songs that feel as intimate as a basement recording but unfold in intricate textures and melodic sophistication. “A lot of the album is about that point when you get to 19 or 20 and look around only to ask yourself, ‘Why did I want to grow up so badly? Is this all there is?’” says frontwoman Addie Sartino. “But at the same time, the album holds songs that were written when I was still in high school and experiencing a lot of big firsts, so it’s also a soundtrack to those moments, the ones that lead me to where I am now.”

This Is It arrives as a follow up to the band’s two EP’s, It’s Not All That Bad (2015) and Meeting People Is Easy (2017). Before even releasing a full-length album, The Greeting Committeeamassed over 18.5 million combined global streams.

In celebration of the album release, the band will play two special headline shows – Los Angeles, CA at The Mint on November 6, and in their hometown of Kansas City, MO at The Truman on November 10. Tickets for the Los Angeles show are available HERE , while the Kansas City show has already sold out. With a capacity of 1,275, it will be their largest headline show to date.

The four-piece continues to attract critical praise from the likes of Idolator, Ones To Watch, AXS, and Rookie, who recently shared a heartfelt essay for Pride Month written by Sartino called “ The Ways I Wear My Pride .” They’ve emerged as “a band to watch” for 2018 and beyond.

Between high school classes in their native Kansas City, The Greeting Committee quietly stirred up a following with their 2015 debut EP It’s Not All That Bad, which caught the attention of Lazlo Geiger, a radio personality from 96.5 The Buzz. The lead single “Hands Down” impressively generated 10 million-plus streams as the band went on touring with the likes of MisterWives, Tennis, The Mowgli’s, Saint Motel, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, as well as making a splash at Lollapalooza and SXSW.

The Greeting Committee are: Addie Sartino (vocals), Brandon Yangmi (guitar), Pierce Turcotte (bass), and Austin Fraser (drums).

FOLLOW THE GREETING COMMITTEE