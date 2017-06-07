Giorgio Moroder releases “Champagne, Secrets, & Chanel” with Phantoms feat. Prince Charlez

Multiple Academy Award®- and Grammy Award®-winning pioneer of disco,, releases his latest singlewithfeat.via Casablanca Records. Get it HERE Moroder premiered “Champagne, Secrets, & Chanel” with V Magazine telling them, “This was such a fun collaboration. So many different minds and methods, but I quite like the way this track turned out. All parties contributed so much, Phantoms and Prince Charlez, they are really talented guys!”In 1977, Moroder made history with “the first disco hit entirely produced with a synthesizer,” Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love.” That same year, he released his Casablanca Records debut, From Here To Eternity, which paved the way for house music’s eventual emergence. Pitchfork recently named it among the “Top 100 Albums of the 1970s.” He would release two more albums on the label, including Love’s In You, Love’s In Me and E=MC². Moroder has gone on to win four Grammys and three Academy Awards to date in his musical career.

Moroder has enjoyed a second dancefloor renaissance in the 21st century. He guest-collaborated on Daft Punk’s Grammy Award®-winning Random Access Memories in 2013 and landed main stage festival spots at HARD, CRSSD, as well as headlining sold out shows around the world. It culminated on 2015’s Déjà Vu, which bowed at #1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and featured collaborations with Britney Spears, Charli XCX, Sia, Kylie Minogue, and more. A new era of Giorgio Moroder and Casablanca Records begins now.