GALANTIS & ROZES RELEASE NEW SINGLE, “GIRLS ON BOYS”
THE AVIARY SET FOR RELEASE SEPTEMBER 15
ON BIG BEAT RECORDS
THE AVIARY TOUR CONFIRMED FOR THIS FALL
Internationally heralded and Grammy-nominated artists Galantis have teamed up with breakout songstress ROZES for a collaborative new single “Girls on Boys,” out today via Big Beat Records.
Of the song, Galantis explains, “It’s a style of song writing that’s been a part of Galantis from the start but we never really had the chance to show you. To be honest we had our battles with this one, it took a million turns, but it also forced us to go somewhere we haven’t been before and we’re stoked to be sharing.” ROZES furthers, “The up-beat vibe of the song masks the darker lyrics, which reveal that the money, diamonds, and champagne won’t fix the feeling of missing the person you love and feeling alone.” “Girls on Boys” can be streamed/shared here: https://BigBeat.lnk.to/GoBPR.
“Girls on Boys” is from Galantis’ forthcoming album, The Aviary, due September 15 via Big Beat Records. The new music, which includes the previously released singles “Hunter,” “No Money” and “Love On Me” (with Hook N Sling) is receiving widespread critical acclaim – USA Today praises it as “…pure EDM joy,” while Billboard hails, “In true Galantis fashion, their latest output embraces warm pads, bright percussion and soaring vocals that confidently skate between dance and pop.” In addition, the song “No Money” is now the duo’s biggest to date – Platinum-certified with 600 million streams globally, 288 million YouTube views and iTunes Top 10 placement in 43 countries.
The Aviary follows Galantis’ 2014 debut The Pharmacy which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Chart and spawned hit singles “Peanut Butter Jelly” and “Runaway (U&I),” the latter of which is RIAA certified gold in 7 countries and earned GRAMMY nominations for “Best Dance Recording” and “Best Remixed Recording” via the Kaskade remix.
While The Pharmacy was recorded in a secluded studio in the Stockholm archipelago, The Aviary came together in a constant touring climate. For Galantis, the key to their artistry’s evolution came in embracing change.Christian Karlsson points to an epiphany he had while visiting an actual aviary in Hong Kong that helped inspire the new album’s namesake – “I stepped into a world where everything was different…you see beautiful birds and it feels like it’s real, but it’s not completely real. I was thinking, ‘this is what we feel like when we are trying to write songs in the studio.’ Our minds are like an aviary, we just have to go in and find that beauty in there.”
To further celebrate the release, Galantis have confirmed The Aviary Tour with U.S. dates throughout the fall. Stops include the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, and Stubb’s in Austin, with more shows to be announced soon. See below for full details.
Galantis is the Swedish production duo, Christian Karlsson (also of Bloodshy & Avant and Miike Snow) and Linus Eklöw (Style of Eye). They’ve performed at world-renowned events such as Ultra Music Festival, Electric Daisy Carnival, Coachella, Tomorrowland, Electric Zoo and Creamfields among many others.
ROZES, Philadelphia born and bred pop singer-songwriter, is known for her pristine vocals and expressive lyrics. With notable collaborations including The Chainsmokers’ “Roses,” Big Gigantic’s “All Of Me,” and Cash Cash’s “Matches,” ROZES consistently delivers her infectious brand of alternative, R&B-infused, electronic pop. Her upcoming single “Famous” (releasing September 29), delivers the same shimmering vocal. ROZES fall tour dates:
THE AVIARY TRACK LIST
1. Galantis-True Feeling
2. Galantis-Hey Alligator
3. Galantis & ROZES-Girls On Boys
4. Galantis-Salvage (Up All Night) feat. Poo Bear
5. Galantis & Throttle-Tell Me You Love Me
6. Galantis-Hello
7. Galantis-Hunter
8. Galantis-Written In The Scars feat. Wrabel
9. Galantis-Call Me Home
10. Galantis & Hook N Sling-Love On Me
11. Galantis-Pillow Fight
12. Galantis-No Money
GALANTIS LIVE
September 1-Electric Zoo-New York, NY
September 2-Breakaway Music Fest-Columbus, OH
September 3- Marquee Day Club-Las Vegas, NV
September 8- Fabrique-Milan, Italy
September 9 -Lollapalooza-Berlin, Germany
October 1-Syndrome Club-Suzhou, China
October 6-All Things Go Fall Classic-Washington, DC*
October 7-Electric Factory-Philadelphia, PA*
October 8-House of Blues-Boston, MA*
October 13-Sacramento, CA-Memorial Auditorium*
October 14-Greek Theatre-Los Angeles, CA*
October 27-Voodoo Festival-New Orleans, LA*
October 28-Marquee Nightclub-Las Vegas, NV*
November 12-The Pavilion-Indianapolis, IN*
November 16-Rebel Complex-Toronto, ON*
November 17-Aragon Ballroom-Chicago, IL*
November 18-Eagles Ballroom-Milwaukee, WI*
November 24-Stubb’s-Austin, TX*
November 25-Bomb Factory-Dallas, TX*
*THE AVIARY TOUR TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW VIA WEAREGALANTIS.COM.
