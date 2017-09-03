GALANTIS & ROZES RELEASE NEW SINGLE, “GIRLS ON BOYS”

Internationally heralded and Grammy-nominated artists Galantis have teamed up with breakout songstress ROZES for a collaborative new single “Girls on Boys,” out today via Big Beat Records.

The Aviary follows Galantis’ 2014 debut The Pharmacy which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Chart and spawned hit singles “Peanut Butter Jelly” and “Runaway (U&I),” the latter of which is RIAA certified gold in 7 countries and earned GRAMMY nominations for “Best Dance Recording” and “Best Remixed Recording” via the Kaskade remix.

While The Pharmacy was recorded in a secluded studio in the Stockholm archipelago, The Aviary came together in a constant touring climate. For Galantis, the key to their artistry’s evolution came in embracing change.Christian Karlsson points to an epiphany he had while visiting an actual aviary in Hong Kong that helped inspire the new album’s namesake – “I stepped into a world where everything was different…you see beautiful birds and it feels like it’s real, but it’s not completely real. I was thinking, ‘this is what we feel like when we are trying to write songs in the studio.’ Our minds are like an aviary, we just have to go in and find that beauty in there.”

To further celebrate the release, Galantis have confirmed The Aviary Tour with U.S. dates throughout the fall. Stops include the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, and Stubb’s in Austin, with more shows to be announced soon. See below for full details.

Galantis is the Swedish production duo, Christian Karlsson (also of Bloodshy & Avant and Miike Snow) and Linus Eklöw (Style of Eye). They’ve performed at world-renowned events such as Ultra Music Festival, Electric Daisy Carnival, Coachella, Tomorrowland, Electric Zoo and Creamfields among many others.

ROZES, Philadelphia born and bred pop singer-songwriter, is known for her pristine vocals and expressive lyrics. With notable collaborations including The Chainsmokers’ “Roses,” Big Gigantic’s “All Of Me,” and Cash Cash’s “Matches,” ROZES consistently delivers her infectious brand of alternative, R&B-infused, electronic pop. Her upcoming single “Famous” (releasing September 29), delivers the same shimmering vocal. ROZES fall tour dates: