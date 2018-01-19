Fischerspooner share new single “TopBrazil”

FISCHERSPOONER

Fischerspooner share their new single “TopBrazil” off their upcoming album, Sir, out February 16 via Ultra Records. The stunning companion video was directed by Tom C J Brown and features frontman Casey Spooner interwoven into a collage of male bodies becoming one, all the while blurring the lines of masculinity and femininity paired with overt sexuality. Spooner explains, “The video celebrates a pop aesthetic typically reserved for the female archetype and liberates the male form to be sexual, expressive and fearless.” It embodies the album’s resistant narrative as an overtly queer and celebratory body of work in response to the current atmosphere in America.

Sir is the group’s first album in nearly a decade. Entirely produced by Michael Stipe, it features additional production by BOOTS (Beyonce, Run The Jewels, FKA Twigs) and mixing by both Stuart White (Beyonce’s Lemonade) and Andy LeMaster. The collection of erotically-charged, yet profound songs was crafted by Spooner and Stipe at Michael’s home in Athens, GA, alongside Michael’s longtime collaborator Andy LeMaster. The album also features contributions by Spooner’s longtime collaborator Le Chev, as well as Thomas Haskett.

Following their explosive first show back at Brooklyn Steel last year, they’ve also announced select West Coast dates kicking off in San Francisco onMarch 14, including Los Angeles on March 15 and wrapping in Santa Ana on March 16 – all tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now here: showsnear.by/ fischerspoonertour .

March 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

March 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

March 16 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

