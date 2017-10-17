Epiphany Mattel Releases New Club Single “#FIXYOFACE”

Trans Artist Epiphany Mattel ‘Shoots The Un-Cutes’ In Explosive New Club Single, “#FIXYOFACE”

Cherry Pop. Epiphany Mattel's "#FIXYOFACE" is available on Straight shooting hip hop trans artist Epiphany Mattel takes aim at pretty people who make themselves ugly by refusing to wear the most important accessory — a smile — in her hot new single, "#FIXYOFACE," out now. The track is a beat-driven hip-hop club banger with an important message. "It's about everyone going above and beyond with their appearance to stand out and be noticed at clubs today, but then they bring their scowl, a 'resting bitch face,' that makes them unapproachable," explains Mattel. "They're so insecure with themselves, they push that negative energy on the rest of the party and make everyone else uncomfortable. It's a party bitches… lighten the hell up." Along with the track, Epiphany Mattel has released a music video for "#FIXYOFACE," directed by Assad Yacoub, the director of the hit film,.

“ Everyone should believe they are the proverbial ‘shit,’” Epiphany Mattel continues from her Phoenix, Arizona home. “You have to if you want others to.”

The message of “#FIXYOFACE” is one she lives by. As a music artist, Epiphany Mattel is raw, unapologetic, and provocative. She stirs pots and fixes plates by speaking her truth and not caring if people receive it or not, as long as they hear her. “It’s important to me that people know my name, respect my mind and acknowledge my existence,” she says. “Who’s gonna believe I’m a star if I don’t believe it myself? I am a bad-bitch force to be reckoned with. You may not know it yet and that’s cool for now because in time, you will.”

Epiphany Mattel grew up in Kansas City, Missouri. Her parents raised her to be confident and speak her mind, that is, until she told them that she was girl. Her mother, a devout baptist, took the religious “God doesn’t make mistakes” and “let’s pray the demon out” path, sending Epiphany to priests, psychiatrists and other medical professionals to fix the problem. Her father’s approach was more physical. He sought to beat the trans out of Epiphany and would tease, taunt and shame her. At one point, he even shaved her head.

Most surprisingly, her father was a gay man who harbored a strong hate towards transgendered people. He viewed them as freaks, criminals and sexual deviants. “He would say to me, ‘if you are gay, that’s fine, I can help you with that, but why in hell do you wanna be one of those things?’”

Once puberty hit, Epiphany left home and sought refuge in the hood where she learned about street code and survival. She became a dangerous beauty, a chameleon who can thrive in any circle or setting, a boss more concerned with creating her own lane rather than trying to fit into a predetermined space someone else chose to place her in. She stands strong in her truth, even if it offends others, and while she rarely starts trouble, she isn’t afraid to finish it.

“My message is to respect yourself first and foremost and then use that power to spread love and light,” she explains.

Epiphany Mattel first met drag sensation, Latrice Royale, through a mutual friend when Royale was seeking a feature rapper for her song, “Weight”. “We instantly clicked like we’d known each other for years,” Epiphany remembers.

Latrice Royale would eventually take Epiphany Mattel under her wing, becoming her manager and guiding Epiphany’s new rap career. “She recognized that a trans woman doing hip hop offered a different point of view from anything else out there. I can be as sexy as any cis chick in the game and as hard as any male: I’m the best of both worlds.”

Royale fills a maternal role in Epiphany’s life. “She’s my own chunky but funky fairy godmother.”

Epiphany feels Royale understands her as a trans woman and how important it is for her to be seen and respected for being trans. One of her biggest irks is often being mistaken for a drag queen.

“I have nothing against drag queens. I count so many of them as sisters. It’s just not my reality,” Epiphany Mattel explains. “I’m not a character. I can’t take Epiphany Mattel off at the end of the night and find comfort in some other existence. I’m Epiphany Mattel 24/7/365. The way you see me on stage is the same way you see me when I’m off.”

Epiphany Mattel has big dreams. She aims to create a movement in sound; something similar to Neyo, The Dream, and Kanye West where other artists might create similar songs but fans will always recognize it as an Epiphany Mattel joint.

“What I hope fans take away from my music is that they are not alone,” she says. “That there is someone out there that goes through the same bullshit they do. I hope they hear a voice representing them and their experience. I also hope that by listening to my music, they learn how to finesse their way through adversity, and if not, that at least they walk away with some sickening reads and one liners.”

