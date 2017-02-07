Home / GIVEAWAYS / Enter to win SweetSexySavage the debut album from R&B powerhouse Kehlani!

Kehlani_cover

Enter to win SweetSexySavage from Kehlani!

SweetSexySavage

the debut album from R&B powerhouse
KEHLANI

Featuring “Do U Dirty,” “CRZY,” “Distraction” and more!

We are giving away 5 copies of SweetSexySavage the debut album from R&B powerhouse Kehlani. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random February 15, 2017, at 5PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.

Kehlani “Distraction” Music Video

Kehlani_photo

