DUA LIPA ANNOUNCES HEADLINING US TOUR DATES
#3 ARTIST ON THE SPOTIFY GLOBAL CHART
“NEW RULES” ENTERS TOP 40 CHART
FIRST WEEK AT RADIO
CURRENTLY #31
SET TO SUPPORT BRUNO MARS
ON HIS 24K MAGIC WORLD TOUR
Currently set to support Bruno Mars on a run of dates, Dua Lipa has announced her upcoming headlining US tour. The tour will start on November 20th in Boston making stops in major cities including New York, Hollywood, Chicago, and Nashville before wrapping up in Seattle on February 20th (see below for full list of dates). You can buy tickets here: http://dualipa.com/live/
From Glastonbury, to Governors Ball, to headlining sold out shows across the globe, Dua has won over the hearts of audiences and the press alike. She has been on everyone’s must list including Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, TIME and NPR. Her shows have been touted as not to miss, with V Magazineproclaiming “It only takes one viewing of a live performance by Lipa to understand why she’s developed such a dedicated following.”
Dua released her self-titled debut album this summer to rave reviews. Her music has become a mainstay across all streaming platforms, where she has amassed over 3 billion streams. Her current single “New Rules” hit #1 in on the UK charts, making Dua the first female solo artist to reach #1 since Adele’s “Hello” in 2015. The track also went into the Top 40 chart its first week at US radio, where it is currently #31. The single is consistently on Today’s Top Hits on Spotify, where it is streamed over 3.5 million times a day. It is also currently sitting at #3 on their global chart, making Dua the second highest female on the chart after Taylor Swift.
Dua is set to support Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic World Tour through September 30th, where she will make stops across the US including two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City (see below for full list of dates). Dua is also set to perform at the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas on September 24th. She will then return to the UK for a headlining tour before Supporting Coldplay in South America, after which she will kick off her US headlining tour.
Dua Lipa US Tour Dates:
September 14th
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC*
September 17th
FedEx Forum
Memphis, TN*
September 19th
KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, KY*
September 20th
Schottenstein Center
Columbus, OH*
September 22nd
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY*
September 23rd
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY*
September 24th
Life Is Beautiful Festival
Las Vegas, NV
September 26th
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ*
September 27th
KeyBank Center
Buffalo, NY*
September 29th
Verizon Center
Washington, DC*
September 30th
Verizon Center
Washington, DC*
November 20th
House of Blues
Boston, MA
November 22nd
Rebel
Toronto, ON
November 23rd
Metropolis
Montreal, QC
November 24th
Hammerstein Ballroom
New York, NY
November 26th
House of Blues
Chicago, IL
November 28th
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
November 30th
Cannery Ballroom
Nashville, TN
February 2nd
Southside Music Hall
Dallas, TX
February 3rd
House of Blues
Houston, TX
February 5th
Ogden Theatre
Denver, CO
February 6th
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
February 8th
Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood, CA
February 9th
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
February 10th
House of Blues
San Diego, CA
February 13th
The Masonic
San Francisco, CA
February 15th
Roseland Theatre
Portland, OR
February 16th
The Vogue Theatre
Vancouver, BC
February 17th
Showbox
Seattle, WA
*Dua Lipa supporting Bruno Mars
