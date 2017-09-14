DUA LIPA ANNOUNCES HEADLINING US TOUR DATES

#3 ARTIST ON THE SPOTIFY GLOBAL CHART

FIRST WEEK AT RADIO

CURRENTLY #31

SET TO SUPPORT BRUNO MARS

ON HIS 24K MAGIC WORLD TOUR

Currently set to support Bruno Mars on a run of dates, Dua Lipa has announced her upcoming headlining US tour. The tour will start on November 20th in Boston making stops in major cities including New York, Hollywood, Chicago, and Nashville before wrapping up in Seattle on February 20th (see below for full list of dates). You can buy tickets here: http://dualipa.com/live/

From Glastonbury, to Governors Ball, to headlining sold out shows across the globe, Dua has won over the hearts of audiences and the press alike. She has been on everyone’s must list including Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, TIME and NPR. Her shows have been touted as not to miss, with V Magazineproclaiming “It only takes one viewing of a live performance by Lipa to understand why she’s developed such a dedicated following.”

Dua released her self-titled debut album this summer to rave reviews. Her music has become a mainstay across all streaming platforms, where she has amassed over 3 billion streams. Her current single “ New Rules ” hit #1 in on the UK charts, making Dua the first female solo artist to reach #1 since Adele’s “Hello” in 2015. The track also went into the Top 40 chart its first week at US radio, where it is currently #31. The single is consistently on Today’s Top Hits on Spotify, where it is streamed over 3.5 million times a day. It is also currently sitting at #3 on their global chart, making Dua the second highest female on the chart after Taylor Swift.

Dua is set to support Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic World Tour through September 30th, where she will make stops across the US including two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City (see below for full list of dates). Dua is also set to perform at the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas on September 24th. She will then return to the UK for a headlining tour before Supporting Coldplay in South America, after which she will kick off her US headlining tour.

Dua Lipa US Tour Dates:

September 14th Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC* September 17th FedEx Forum Memphis, TN* September 19th KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY* September 20th Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH* September 22nd Madison Square Garden New York, NY* September 23rd Madison Square Garden New York, NY* September 24th Life Is Beautiful Festival Las Vegas, NV September 26th Prudential Center Newark, NJ* September 27th KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY* September 29th Verizon Center Washington, DC* September 30th Verizon Center Washington, DC*

November 20th House of Blues Boston, MA November 22nd Rebel Toronto, ON November 23rd Metropolis Montreal, QC November 24th Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY November 26th House of Blues Chicago, IL November 28th The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD November 30th Cannery Ballroom Nashville, TN February 2nd Southside Music Hall Dallas, TX February 3rd House of Blues Houston, TX February 5th Ogden Theatre Denver, CO February 6th The Depot Salt Lake City, UT February 8th Hollywood Palladium Hollywood, CA February 9th The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ February 10th House of Blues San Diego, CA February 13th The Masonic San Francisco, CA February 15th Roseland Theatre Portland, OR February 16th The Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC February 17th Showbox Seattle, WA

*Dua Lipa supporting Bruno Mars

